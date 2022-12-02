Explore creativity at this handpicked list of exhibitions in Mumbai

Whether it’s abstract or experimental, creativity is at the fore in this eclectic curation of exhibitions

Paresh Maity, Timeless Horizon

A mammoth exhibition

Infinite Light, a multi-venue and multi-genre exhibition of Paresh Maity’s creations from 1990 highlights his command over visual depth, colour and medium. Art Musings director Sangeeta Raghavan shares, “It’s an exhibition in size and scale.”

On: December 4 to January 10

At: Snow Ball Studio, Worli; Jehangir Art Gallery; Art Musings

City trail



Basel Project One (detail 1), 2022, PIC COURTESY/ VISHWA SHROFF and TARQ

Documenting her experiences and memory of walking through Basel, Switzerland, from October 2021 to September 2022, in ink, watercolour, silverpoint and graphite drawings, Vishwa Shroff’s works in The Music of Buildings offer a chance to dig out, led by a scene of familiarity, unconsciously registered observations of coursing city streets.

Till: January 7, 2023

At: Tarq, CSM Marg, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

A mastery of depth and colour



Ganesh Haloi, Untitled, 1994, KNMA Collection

Engaging with works from Re-citing Land | Ganesh Haloi: Six decades of painting will bring you views akin to those you might see if you stare at the sky or beyond the horizon of mountains or at sea; a view of layered yet translucent blues, greens, browns and more. The artist shares, “My art is the expression of my humble thoughts towards understanding the world around me. Walking into the exhibition, which is curated by Roobina Karode, is like entering into my world.”

Till: January 11, 2023

At: Jehangir Nicholson Gallery, CSMVS, Fort

Materially speaking



Schleifensprung. PIC Courtesy/Jhaveri Contemporary

Experience works on linen canvas, glass and aluminium by Michael Muller in his show Thinking Hand. While conceptually led, the works are yet marked by variety and heterogeneity, and explore systems that structure our understanding of the world.

Till: December 30

At: Jhaveri Contemporary, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

Lyrical paint



Aban Raza, Tikri Border, Haryana-Delhi 2021

Aban Raza’s There Is Something Tremendous About The Blue Sky is a dialogue that looks to understand life through brush-stroke poetry in works that depict everyday views and acts that open up the extraordinariness of humanity’s strength and fraternity, especially women’s. Raza notes, “As an artist, my prime objective, while sustaining and enhancing the aesthetics, is to support a commentary which encourages efforts and actions for a more just society.”

Till: December 28

At: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Fort

Coming full circle



Jitish Kallat, Echo Verse

Jitish Kallat’s solo exhibition Otherwhile opens 25 years after his debut solo show at the gallery on the same day in 1997. He shares, “At some level, the journey feels like a full cycle as several of the themes and ideas that preoccupy me today can be traced back to my solo exhibition 25 years ago. In fact, some of the drawings in my photo work Otherwhile come from my sketchbook in 1997.”

On: December 4 to January 4

At: Chemould Prescott Road, Fort

Art for art’s sake

Can creation precede meaning? In an age where everything is guided by direction, motive, plan and strategy, Smita Sahu’s The Egg Comes First pulls us away from our course of thinking and routine. Speaking of her inspiration, Sahu says, “As I paint the layers and textures, forms evolve that sometimes stick and speak so loud that I cannot paint them out. I first started painting eggs during the Tennis Grand Slam. In anglicised tennis, a score of ‘zero’ is referred to as ‘love’, a word which came about from the French word referring to zero, ‘l’oeuf’, which means egg. Funnily, the French now declare a ‘l’oeuf’ score in English: zero. Though the egg is nothing; just a beginning, twisted to infinity.”

Till: December 13

At: Method Bandra, Chapel Road, Bandra West

Catch it before it ends

Voices of the youth



Work by Soham Gupta

A vital show to catch is Desi Boys by Soham Gupta which documents how fashion and music become elements of expression and an outlet for disenfranchised youth in present times of class and caste-based tensions, xenophobia and income disparity. Gupta tells us, “Desi Boys is perhaps, in the end, about the celebration of our youth — a time both exciting and difficult. Witnessing the freedom that this period offers to a young person is precious, and it does in some weird way feel heartwarming, taking me back to my own younger days!”

Till: December 4

At: Sakshi Gallery, 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba

Shutterbugs’ platform

MumbaiOGraphy, is a community aiming to make photography accessible to all. It showcases 42 works selected from over 200 entries based on an open theme. Co-founder Prerna Kale says, “We provide a platform for amateurs and veterans because art doesn’t differentiate. This time we had senior photographers alongside those who are still in the experimental stage of their photography journey.”

Till: December 6

At: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort

