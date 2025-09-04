Breaking News
Ready, set, trek: Check out this new nature trails venture and some lesser-known trekking spots near Mumbai

Updated on: 04 September,2025 10:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | devashish.kamble@mid-day.com

Planning to take a rain check this trekking season? A new naturalist venture helmed by a Marathi actor, and a handy guide by an architect-trekker will keep you on your toes for your monsoon travels

Ready, set, trek: Check out this new nature trails venture and some lesser-known trekking spots near Mumbai

A view of the climb leading to the Tandulwadi summit. PIC COURTESY/PRANAV NAIK

Ready, set, trek: Check out this new nature trails venture and some lesser-known trekking spots near Mumbai
Suyash Tilak has come a long way from majoring in Environmental Science as a young collegian in Pune, to the silver screen as an actor in popular Marathi films like Classmates (2015) and Hashtag Prem (2021). Yet, he has not given up on the wanderlust completely, just yet. When he is not shooting at the buzzing Goregaon Film City, you might bump into Tilak closely observing wildlife in the lush green forests of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) nearby. “It’s a travesty that people book safaris halfway around the globe, but remain oblivious to the treasures in their backyard,” he rues.

Suyash Tilak has come a long way from majoring in Environmental Science as a young collegian in Pune, to the silver screen as an actor in popular Marathi films like Classmates (2015) and Hashtag Prem (2021). Yet, he has not given up on the wanderlust completely, just yet. When he is not shooting at the buzzing Goregaon Film City, you might bump into Tilak closely observing wildlife in the lush green forests of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) nearby. “It’s a travesty that people book safaris halfway around the globe, but remain oblivious to the treasures in their backyard,” he rues.

Biodiverse Trails, Tilak’s new venture that blends leisure and nature education for beginners and intermediates promises to change Mumbai’s “nature-blindness”. “The COVID 19 lockdown was an eye-opener. We saw firsthand how nature flourished when human interference was reduced to the bare minimum. Remember all the news headlines about species resurfacing after years of being elusive?” Tilak reminds us. The tours will put education at the centre of the experience, the actor claims. With each tour beginning with a briefing session that informs participants of the history and significance of the trail, experts from Tilak’s team will be at the curious participants’ service in case of questions and queries.


Suyash Tilak
Suyash Tilak

Not everyone in this city might want to spend time amidst wild snakes, insects, and muddy trails, he admits. “And that’s not their fault. There’s a gaping void in nature education. You might have heard people boast about how their gated colonies are free of insects and pests. In reality, a dwindling insect population can set off a chain reaction in the city’s ecosystem, even affecting milk production. On our trails and treks, the emphasis is on education. The plants along the way, the various rocks and minerals, the birds that chirp from tall trees — they all mean something. When you start questioning everything, you start falling in love with being outdoors,” says Tilak.

Between collaborating with local forest communities, naturalist groups, and educational institutions in Maharashtra, Tilak is charting out an itinerary for Pench and Sri Lanka in the coming months. “We’re looking forward to heading into the thick of the Yala National Park in Sri Lanka. The plan is to mix leisure and nature exploration. I hope to see nature trails become a part of every tourist’s itinerary,” he signs off. We hope the actor’s ambitious new journey is slated for a happy ending.

Log on to: @biodiversetrails on Instagram (for updates)
Call: 7400331746

Trek it yourself

Architect-trekker Pranav Naik gives us a checklist of his favourite lesser-known treks around Mumbai

Korlai Fort

Built by the Portuguese in 1521, the fort stretches like a spine into the Arabian Sea. It was once called El Morro de la Fortaleza de Korlai and stood as a symbol of Portuguese naval power. You can still see the ruins of the Catholic church at its summit, roofless and exposed, yet unmistakably sacred in its placement. Its altar windows opened toward the sea, a lookout in both the spiritual and military sense.
How to get there: Korlai is a village located 20 km south of Alibaug, the sight of the fort is unmissable as you cross over the bridge from Revdanda.

A bird’s eye view of Korlai Fort. PIC COURTESY/@spacesinnature
A bird’s eye view of Korlai Fort. PIC COURTESY/@spacesinnature

Tringalwadi

Nestled in the scenic Igatpuri region, this 10th Century fort once served as a strategic lookout along the ancient trade route from Konkan to Nashik. Its entrance, carved from a single rock, showcases the craftsmanship of its builders. Marvel at the Jain caves dating back to the 13th century, adorned with inscriptions. The fort has witnessed the ebb and flow of history, changing hands between the Mughals and Marathas, each leaving their mark on it
How to get there: From Igatpuri town, drive past the reservoir. At around seven km down the road, you will arrive at the village with Tringalwadi at the end of the road.

Pranav NaikPranav Naik
  
Tandulwadi

I recently took the difficult route up Tandulwadi which had me clambering up rocks. The total ascent was four km, with an elevation of 500 m. Once you reach the top, you can see the beautiful Vaitarna river. The peak also has some beautiful cacti, and interesting topography. We descended through the easy path that was 5.5 km.
How to get there: Take the National Highway towards Ahmedabad, or a local train to Palghar. Tandulwadi is on the left side of the highway as you drive, and visible once you cross the Vaitarna river.

