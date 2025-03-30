The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has inaugurated the Nature Elevated Walkway at Malabar Hill, offering visitors a unique experience amid Mumbai’s rich biodiversity. The project aims to raise environmental awareness and features an online ticketing system for controlled access

Visitors can explore the elevated nature trail daily from 5 AM to 9 PM with an online ticket

Listen to this article Mumbai unveils first-ever nature elevated walkway at Malabar Hill x 00:00

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has meticulously developed the Nature Elevated Trail at Malabar Hill, ensuring ecological balance while creating a remarkable attraction for Mumbaikars and tourists alike. This project is set to be a model initiative for environmental conservation and pollution control awareness. Encouraging citizens to visit the Nature Elevated Trail and immerse themselves in its beauty, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, as well as the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, urged more people to explore and appreciate nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lodha inaugurated the Nature Elevated Trail at Malabar Hill today (30 March 2025), speaking on its importance. The event was graced by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade, Deputy Commissioner (Special Engineering) Yatin Dalvi, and Water Engineer Purushottam Malwade, among other dignitaries.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has instructed that facilities for visitors be efficiently implemented at the Nature Elevated Trail. He also emphasised stringent security measures and prioritised regular environmental cleanliness. Stating that this project will be an ideal attraction for tourists in Mumbai, he directed authorities to ensure careful preservation of the site.

First of its kind in Mumbai, inspired by Singapore’s ‘Tree Top Walk’

The Nature Elevated Trail, developed for the first time in Mumbai, follows the conceptual framework of Singapore’s ‘Tree Top Walk’. Notably, this trail has been designed while ensuring that no harm is caused to existing trees or the natural ecosystem. Starting today, 30 March 2025, the trail is open to the public from 5 AM to 9 PM daily.

Seamless online ticket booking system for nature lovers

To visit the Nature Elevated Trail, visitors can book tickets through https://naturetrail.mcgm.gov.in/. The ticket charges are as follows:

Rs 25 for Indian citizens

Rs 100 for foreign nationals

To prevent overcrowding, entry is restricted to 200 visitors at a time. The visiting hours are divided into one-hour slots, with controlled access via an online ticketing system. Visitors will receive a barcode upon booking, which will facilitate seamless entry and exit. An Access Control System has been implemented to regulate the number of visitors and ensure a smooth experience. Additionally, a project control room has been set up to monitor the entire trail and oversee visitor movement. Emergency pathways have also been arranged for unforeseen situations.

A biodiversity haven with over 100 species of plants and wildlife

The Nature Elevated Trail offers visitors a glimpse into Mumbai’s rich biodiversity, featuring over 100 species of plants, diverse birds, and reptiles. BMC encourages citizens to embrace this natural treasure and take advantage of this unique opportunity to connect with nature.