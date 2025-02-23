Breaking News
Malabar Hill walkway won’t be free

Updated on: 23 February,2025 11:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

The first jungle walkway, which is now completed, is expected to open soon. The fee will be imposed to cover the maintenance cost of the Rs 25-crore walkway

Malabar Hill walkway won’t be free

The walkway extends from Malabar Hill forest to the mountain range near Kamala Nehru Park. FILE PIC/SHADAB KHAN

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to introduce a fee for walking on the wooden walkway at Malabar Hill to recover maintenance costs while implementing an automatic crowd control system.


The first jungle walkway, which is now completed, is expected to open soon.


mid-day had earlier reported that the Mumbai civic body decided to set up a crowd control system since the walkway can accommodate up to 417 people at a time.


To regulate footfall, BMC is developing an automated system.

“Around Rs 25 crore has been spent on this 427-metre-long wooden walkway. We are hoping it will be maintenance-free, and for that, we are considering ticket collection,” officials said, adding that the ticket price would be affordable for all.

A senior BMC official told mid-day, “We are focusing on self-sufficient projects that generate revenue for their maintenance. While we are cutting administrative expenses, we are also handling multiple projects simultaneously.”

The walkway extends from the Malabar Hill forest to the rock formations near Kamala Nehru Park in south Mumbai. Built using eco-friendly materials, its design is inspired by Singapore’s Forest Walk. Spanning 470 metres in length and 2.4 meters in width, the elevated structure features a wooden deck, railings, and vertical supports, with full illumination planned. It will also include a glass-bottom viewing deck, a bird-watching area, and offer a scenic view of Girgaum Chowpatty.

Originally set to open in mid-January, the Rs 25-crore project was tendered in 2021.

Civic activist Anil Galgali said there is nothing wrong with charging a fee, as it will help recover maintenance costs. However, he emphasised that the fee should be affordable for the common man.

“If the fee is meant for crowd control, then it is justified. But it should be nominal so that it remains accessible to everyone,” said civic activist Nikhil Desai.
 
 

