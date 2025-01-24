Breaking News
Updated on: 25 January,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
470-metre-long elevated path being constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore is set to be opened to public next month

The walkway, which has an elevated wooden deck. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai’s first elevated nature trail wooden walkway of Malabar Hill, which is set to open in February, will feature an electronic system to manage and control the crowd. 


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it is creating a crowd management system and also thinking of charging fees. The walkway has the capacity to bear the weight of 400 people at a time. 


“This wooden walkway can carry 400 people at a time. So, we have decided to set up an electronic system to control the tourists,” said a civic official. Restrictions will be imposed on carrying food, as it may attract monkeys, the official added.


Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani said, “To avoid overcrowding on the walkway at any given time, I have instructed the IT department to develop an electronic system to regulate the crowd. The gate will open only after the first 400 people have exited. The walkway can be opened to visitors after this system is placed.” 

The walkway, spanning 470 metres in length and 2.4 metres in width, features an elevated wooden deck, railings, and vertical supports, with plans for full illumination. The walkway will also include a glass-bottom viewing deck and a bird-watching area. It will also have a stunning view of the Girgaum Chowpatty.  The walkway, originally scheduled to open in mid-January, is being constructed at a cost of R25 crore, with tenders for the project awarded in 2021.

