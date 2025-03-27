Complaints of corruption, misconduct force BMC to scrap scheme by April 2025

BMC’s clean-up marshals patrolling the Marine Drive promenade in December last year. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC to scrap controversial clean-up marshal scheme by April 2025 x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) much-debated and controversial clean-up marshal scheme is set to be scrapped by April 2025. The solid waste management department has submitted a proposal to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani to discontinue the scheme. Confirming the development, Gagrani stated that the BMC has decided to phase out the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior BMC official revealed that numerous complaints had been received from citizens and ward offices about marshals misusing their authority and engaging in corrupt practices. “As per civic guidelines, marshals are allowed to ask individuals to dispose of waste properly. However, they were imposing fines even for minor infractions, such as dropping a piece of paper momentarily,” the official said. There were also complaints about fines being collected without receipts, and even the police reported instances of misconduct by marshals, the official added.

The BMC is in the process of drafting new bylaws for solid waste management, which will include revised penalty structures. “Since the new bylaws will govern waste management fines, we have decided to discontinue the current scheme and introduce a fresh mechanism,” the official said.

The clean-up marshal scheme has faced controversy since its launch in 2009, with multiple shutdowns and revivals. Most recently, it was reinstated during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing marshals to fine people for not wearing masks. However, complaints surfaced that marshals were penalising individuals

whose masks had simply slipped below their noses, leading to the scheme being discontinued again. It was reintroduced in 2024.

Recently, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi chaired a meeting regarding the scheme. During the discussion, the BMC decided to impose a fine of Rs 64 lakh on marshal agencies for failing to deploy the required number of personnel as per the contract. The meeting also addressed ongoing complaints of misconduct and misuse of power.

2009

Year clean-up marshal scheme began