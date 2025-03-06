Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Explore this unique app that lets you discover birds in your neighbourhood

Explore this unique app that lets you discover birds in your neighbourhood

Updated on: 06 March,2025 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

Of course, this is before the JCB turns up to scare them away.

Explore this unique app that lets you discover birds in your neighbourhood

The result section of the app

Listen to this article
Explore this unique app that lets you discover birds in your neighbourhood
x
00:00

Mornings can be fun, if you find the right way to wake up. These days, I opt to rise a little early to catch sight of the few avian friends that frequent my building. Of course, this is before the JCB turns up to scare them away. While the birds never introduce themselves, I found a handy tool in Merlin ID that helps record their calls, and introduces me to their species. Though it is simple enough, it can also be a little fun to play around with. For instance, I’d never have guessed that my barely audible and amateurish whistle resembles the call of a Tyto Alba (barn owl).


Log on to: Merlin ID on Play Store and App Store



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news Nature wildlife environment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK