Explore this unique app that lets you discover birds in your neighbourhood

Mornings can be fun, if you find the right way to wake up. These days, I opt to rise a little early to catch sight of the few avian friends that frequent my building. Of course, this is before the JCB turns up to scare them away. While the birds never introduce themselves, I found a handy tool in Merlin ID that helps record their calls, and introduces me to their species. Though it is simple enough, it can also be a little fun to play around with. For instance, I’d never have guessed that my barely audible and amateurish whistle resembles the call of a Tyto Alba (barn owl).

