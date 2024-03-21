Feeling hot hot! Mumbai-based style experts share tips on how to look stylish this summer

Ready for some fun in the sun? A Mumbai-based stylist, designer and model share their tips on how to stay cool while looking hot

Shaina Tanna sports a quirky print outfit with sneakers

Ah summer! A season that’s synonymous with languid days and cloudless skies and… for us Mumbaikars, also searing temperatures and relentless humidity that quickly dissolve any notions of a ‘hot girl (or boy) summer’ into a pool of sweat and frustrated tears. But if you’re looking to up your style game without losing your cool (literally and figuratively), help is at hand — we’ve invited some of Mumbai’s most fashionable citizens to curate a style guide to ensure you look and feel fresh, all summer long.

Colour theory

Mitali Ambekar

Pastels are back in a big way, says celebrity fashion stylist Mitali Ambekar. “‘Lilac, rose quartz [a dusty, light pink] and pistachio green are some of this season’s trendiest colours, as are blues and mint,” she elaborates, adding that a brilliant white is an all-time summer favourite. When it comes to styling these colours together, textile designer Harshavardhan Rai suggests curating looks with relative colours, or different shades of the same colour. “For example, if you are wearing a light green overshirt, wear a vest in a darker shade of the same colour and pleated shorts that are also in the same colour family. For contrast, wear monotone footwear [preferably sneakers] in black or white, and extend the colour into the rest of your outfit by way of an accessory, such as a bag or a bucket hat,” he explains. Shaina Tanna, a model and tattoo artist, recommends quirky prints in pastel colours. These, she says, allow you to showcase your personality while being season-appropriate.

Short and oversized



Tanna sports looks with a tailored silhouette

Shorts are in, in a big way for men, says Rai, emphasising that athleisure looks are finally on their way out, replaced by more tailored silhouettes. He recommends investing in pleated shorts in pastel colours, which are comfortable and yet flattering for both day and evening looks.



Fitted elements

Further, he strongly urges fashion-lovers to stow away their skinny jeans and opt for baggier and boxier fits. “When in doubt, size up,” he sagely advises. Tanna, on the other hand, enjoys juxtaposing oversized and fitted elements for a more flattering look.

Of fringes, roses and bows



Ambekar insists fringes add dynamism to any outfit, and suggests using rose-themed elements to dress up the look

While the overall aesthetic for this summer exudes quiet luxury, with tailored styles, simpler patterns (think stripes, not logos), and understated elegance, the standout fashion trend is fringes, shares Ambekar.



Models sport rose-patterned dresses. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

“Fringes add dynamism and playfulness to looks, by adding movement and character. They keep simpler looks from becoming too boring,” she says.

Additionally, rose-themed elements, whether in your accessories, rose prints, or 3D embellishments are a great way to dress up your looks, as are bows — both small and exaggerated.

Layers, for summer?

Pearls and a bucket hat instantly spell summer for Rai

“It’s a common misconception that wearing layers will make you feel uncomfortably warm. The right fabric and silhouette can make layers your best friend for versatile, day-to-night looks,” Rai shares. He advises investing in an oversized lightweight jacket or overshirt, in white, a light denim wash or tan.

This piece will work with most items in your wardrobe and can be thrown over a vest while you’re indoors or slung across your shoulders once the sun goes down. Importantly, he insists on sticking to plant-based fibres and fabrics, such as cotton, linen and hemp, or blends of these. “Natural fabrics are more breathable and airier, and an obvious choice for this time of the year. Avoid synthetic fabrics and blends,” he advises.

Accessories maketh the look

While Rai is partial to delicate metal, beaded and pearl neck pieces, Ambekar suggests cuffed earrings, collar necklaces and ribbon bows around the neck. “Mismatched, irregular earrings are a huge statement this year, with tinted sunglasses, wide belts, textured bags and XXL totes. For footwear, opt for pointed flats and peep-toe sandals,” she says.