Festive chic: Follow these styling tips to help you shine at the next party this season

Young celebrities sported trendy yet timeless traditional lines at a recent big-ticket SoBo bash. Here are some inspired styling tips to help you shine and shimmy your way for the upcoming festivities

Navya Naveli Nanda

When Bollywood’s young stars stepped out for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this week, they showed us how traditional attire can be chic. The stars aligned with their outfits; it’s almost as if everyone gets a detailed memo for the big, glitzy Ambani party. But this, in a way, gives us a convenient mood board for styling tips.

Taking fashion cues from how Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and other young actors had their outfits put together, Mihika Bhanot, an image consultant and personal brand strategist, decodes your next festive look.

Mind the border



Mihika Bhanot

Bhanot tells us that borders are back. She suggests opting for a saree with a medium-sized embellished or embroidered border like the ones on Panday’s or Navya Naveli Nanda’s outfit. “It adds a contrast to the saree, gives you a structured look and ups the dressiness of the outfit,” Bhanot says. Take notes for your draping from Panday’s lovely loose drape and floor-sweeping pallu styled by Meagan Concessio.

Cut above the rest



Athiya Shetty (left) Shanaya Kapoor

While the outfits on this carpet were timeless and reminiscent of an old Bollywood look, many of the blouses had modern, trendy cuts. Shanaya Kapoor’s sparkly Queen Anne neckline and Athiya Shetty’s bejewelled cold shoulder balanced traditional with contemporary looks. Not to forget the heavily-jewelled sleeves of Panday’s blouse by Arpita Mehta. Deep necks, strappy and backless blouses are also a fun way to see-saw between young, chic and timeless looks, such as Alia Bhatt’s Arpita Mehta blouse.

Complete the look



Ananya Panday. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Opt for a bold eye with heavy mascara and eyeshadow, with a neutral lip and cheek. Bhanot shares, “Invest in a comfortable pair of shoes that can go with all your festive looks this season.” Try heeled juttis or kolhapuris in cream or metallic notes. “Finish the look with a bindi and mogras in your hair,” she concludes.

Cut to fit

Bhanot suggests trying short kurtas and loose pants as worn by Ahan Shetty and Siddharth Malhotra, instead of skinny and tight pants. The idea was endorsed by designer Manish Malhotra himself who sported the look.

Colour check

We spotted a lot of deep reds, pinks, bright greens, and metallic colours on the carpet instead of pastel shades which is a huge welcome. Bhanot notes a few colours that go well together this season include a rich purple with yellow, flaming orange with dark greens, and reds with bright green, unless you are opting for an all-red outfit.

Metal cool

This festive season, we’re doing large statement jewellery over delicate pieces, like Panday’s matching choker and earrings. Keep your jewellery minimalist. Bhanot advises matching the hues of your metal with the undertone of your saree colour and ensuring cohesive metallic shades of your shoes, saree embellishments and jewellery.