As India locks horns with Sri Lanka tomorrow for the Asia Cup final, we curate a list of restaurants with offers to get you ready for the screening of an exciting match

India’s captain Rohit Sharma (right) and Shubman Gill take a run during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article India vs. Sri Lanka: Catch the match at these places in Mumbai x 00:00

A community fanfare

Cricket is best watched with like-minded people, and in an effort to make this final a memorable one, the community platform Kasa Kai Mumbai is hosting a meet-up and screening across these resto-bars.

At BrewDog, Bandra West; BrewDog Midtown, Lower Parel; Tipsy Tiger, Andheri; Up In The Air, Andheri West. LOG ON TO kasakaimumbai.com

Call 7738681615

Cost Rs 500 (full cover)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitch perfect

Catch the game in this family-friendly restaurant that serves delectable Asian cuisine, and at affordable prices. Get a free drink with every two drinks, as well.

At China Ming, The Hub Mall, second floor, Cama Industrial Estate, Goregaon East.

Call 8850016015 (for reservations; happy hours begin at 5 pm)

All-out celebration

While our Indian team goes all out to win; you can do the same to celebrate. This venue is serving a 2+1 on cocktails, Indian wines and imported spirits, 3+1 on beers. They also offer a flat 20 per cent off on all bottles, and a rooftop to set the mood.

At Praia Bar & Kitchen, Atria Mall, Worli.

Call 9820426666

Deal rush

Get a flat 20 per cent off on an all-women’s table, and 10 per cent off on regular tables during game time; plus, an all-day long happy hour.

At The Studs-Sports Bar and Grill, ground floor, Sagar Pallazio, Saki Naka.

Call 8828582688

In the Indian spirit

Treat yourself to spicy North Indian flavours and enjoy a flat 50 per cent off on select drinks.

At Kissa Stories Over Food, Adarsh Nagar, Oshiwara.

Call 8866666470

Also check out

>> Zinc Bar and Club, third floor, De Grandeur Hotel, Ghodbunder Road, Anand Nagar, Thane West.

Call 7506266266 (discounted menu)

>> Bar Tales, Runwal Greens, Mulund-Goregaon Link Road, Mulund West.

Call 9359828282

>> Yen, Alli Chambers, Nagindas Master Road, Fort.

Call 9920039651 (discounted menu)

>> 3 Wise Monkeys, Evergreen Building, near Khar Railway Station, 3rd Road, Khar West.

Call 7304531963 (happy hours till 8 pm)

>> Hotel Marine Plaza, New Marine Lines, Marine Lines.

Call 9359828282