Here are top 3 educational platforms to avail the right college counselling

This month kicks off university-hunting time. Mumbai’s students suggest three best platforms for academic advice and counselling

Counsellors also hold mock tests to prepare students. Representation pic

One-stop shop

A One-stop destination for students keen to study abroad, Knowell Consulting provides end-to-end guidance — from selecting a course and short-listing colleges to seeing the entire application process through. It has provisions for courses across all fields in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Based on merits, they can help students apply to some of the top universities across the globe. They will also help chart out budget-friendly plans, if need be. The company is active on Instagram, and posts timely and relevant tips for students who are planning to pursue their education in foreign countries. For instance, one of their posts highlights how to quicken the student visa process for the US, while another lists available scholarships for Indians in France, and how to avail them.

USP: 360-degree focus

Log on to: knowellconsulting.com

Consultancy fee: Rs 3,000

Budget matters

Popular among those with specific budgets, LeapScholars is known to be an economical study abroad consultancy service. With some of the best counsellors on board, including Aakriti Jain, who has counselled more than 4,000 students, it remains a top choice among students who wish to get their Masters abroad. With a strong body of subscribers on YouTube, it collaborates with guest experts like Nidhi Nagori from Canada and Rajeev Sangwan from the UK who discuss budget management and opportunities to consider while studying overseas.

USP: Pocket-friendly options

Log on to: leapscholar.com

Top of the world

Specialising in IVY Leagues, Global Education For U is known for admitting Indians in some of the top colleges of the world like Harvard, Yale, Stanford, MIT and Princeton. Students can take psychometric tests to help determine their skills and what course is best suited for them. Based on the result of the aptitude tests and the merits of the students, they help students choose from a list of the most coveted universities. They help them negotiate the entire application process, including assistance in profile-building and acquiring required documents. They also help students secure their visa in time by training them for mock interviews and finding accommodation based on their preferences and budget.

USP: IVY League guidebook

Log on to: globaleducationforu.com

Consultancy fee: Rs 5,000