Fireflies at Kothaligad. Pics Courtesy/Mischieftreks

Sign up for these treks in Maharashtra to witness the magic of nature

>> Fire away

Nestled between Matheran and Panvel, Prabalmachi is a favourite destination among trekkers to spot fireflies just before the monsoon strikes with its full fury. With an elevation of 2,300 ft, the Prabalgad fort offers a treat to history enthusiasts. The evening will see scores of fireflies fill up and light up the surrounding.

On: Available on request

Meeting Point: Panvel station

Log on to: adventuregeek.in

Cost: Rs 1,249

>> Relax in the wild

If you want to set out on a weekend escape, this Karjat venue is suitable for all age groups who prefer to take it slow amidst nature. Once you sign up, you will be added to a WhatsApp group where you will receive details of the location in order to protect the area from getting overcrowded.

Till: June 24; 4 pm to 11 am

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 650 onwards

>> Dancing lights

For beginners, this trek in Peth is the perfect overnight getaway. Have the time of your life while witnessing the peak above the village come to life with the twinkling glow of fireflies.

Till: June 24

At: Kothaligad Fort, Peth, near Pune

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 650 onwards

>> Glow in the dark

Join this festival at Purushwadi village that is known to be an ideal spot for agro-tourism and witness this spectacle before the rains arrive.

On: Available on request

At: Purushwadi, Akole Taluka, Ahmednagar.

Log on to: treksandtrails.org

Cost: Rs 650 onwards

>> Blow your stress away

Keeping the mating season of fireflies in mind, this overnight experience at Wada does not reveal the destination until you’ve signed up. They try not to disturb the ecology, whilst you enjoy this season. They also invite wildlife experts to guide their fellow trekkers.

On: June 24 and 25

At: Ambivali village resort, Vikramgad, Wada.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 1,100 onwards

>> Midnight shine

Set out on a scenic adventure to Bhandardara. With a lake on one side and fireflies on the other, this campsite makes for the perfect start to the monsoons. Join fellow trekkers on a guided trek the next day.

On: June 24 and 25

Meeting Point: Bhandardara Campsite, near Arthur Hill Lake.

Log on to: adventureclubpune.com

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Keep in mind

>> Leave no trace behind- Do not dispose of anything in the entire region, even if it is in a dustbin. Carry all the waste back home in neatly packed garbage bags.

>> Travel in small numbers- Overcrowding these ecologically sensitive areas is a strict no-no. Keep your batch sizes to low numbers. Having more people will disturb the harmony of the fireflies.

>> Avoid smoke- Do not indulge in any activity that produces smoke. Many expect bonfires and barbeques at campsites. But indulging in these activities is very harmful to the surrounding, and especially, to the fireflies.

>> Light should be kept to a minimum- Light pollution is extremely harmful. Keep your campsite lights dull. Do not use more light than is required and keep them pointed to the ground or the campsite, and not all over the location.

Digvijay Rathore, co-founder, Mischief Treks