But on the rare occasion that she gets a weekend off, Sethi shares with us her choicest tasks to unwind with.

Jeeya Sethi

Comedian Jeeya Sethi is all set to spend her weekend enjoying food, movies and a good swim

Jeeya Sethi has a packed weekend as she prepares to join fellow comics Aditi Mittal, Gurleen Pannu, Prashasti Singh and Shreeja Chaturvedi among others, to host Woman Slay Sunday at NCPA this Sunday. But on the rare occasion that she gets a weekend off, Sethi shares with us her choicest tasks to unwind with.

Food: On my off-work weekends, I prefer to chill with my parents or friends. Occasionally, when we go out, I prefer Japanese cuisine. I would often visit Izumi in Bandra or Foo in Lower Parel. There is also Ministry of Crab in Khar. I always try to find friends who will be eager to go and eat crab with me. Those are my go-to destinations.

Movies: I have not been following up on the latest series; not even Succession. But I have signed up for an ExpressVPN service, and I plan to catch up. One of the films on my list is Book Club: The Next Chapter with Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton. It is the latest edition of the franchise, and I am really looking forward to watching that one.

Swim: Something I regularly do to chill is go for a swim in the afternoon. I sometimes do this during the week. Luckily, my residential society has a pool on its premises, and this makes it simple and easy.