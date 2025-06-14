Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said nuclear talks with the US are now “meaningless” after Israeli strikes, calling the attacks a “criminal act.” Talks set for Sunday in Oman remain uncertain, with no official cancellation yet.

This picture shows a damaged building at a site hit by a missile fired from Iran in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv. pic/AFP

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday called further nuclear talks with the United States ¿meaningless¿ after Israeli strikes on the country, state television said.

The comments by Esmail Baghaei put further talks between the two nations, initially scheduled to take place Sunday in Oman, into doubt.

"The US did a job that made the talks become meaningless," Baghaei was quoted as saying. He added that Israel had passed all Iran's red lines by committing a "criminal act" through its strikes.

However, he stopped short of saying the talks were cancelled. The Mizan news agency, which is run by Iran's judiciary, quoted him as saying: ¿It is still not clear what we decide about Sunday talks.

