FIFA World Cup 2022: Support your team with this curated list of merchandise

If you’re catching the FIFA World Cup 2022 at a friend’s home or at a bar to cheer with the gang, sport some love for your team with this curated list of merchandise

Sweater weather

Perfect for December’s temperature drop, get a hoodie with designs of various teams.

Log on to: Herencia Latina US on etsy.com

Cost: Rs 3,377 onwards

Down to the tee

Sport football-inspired designs on T-shirts to celebrate your love for the game.

Log on to: redwolf.in and beyoung.in

Cost: Rs 394 onwards

True colours on your back

Make FIFA World Cup 2022 a memorable one with themed drawstring bags and backpacks.

Log on to: etsy.com and amazon.in

Cost: Rs 1,056 onwards

For hardcore junta

Get jackets and tees featuring your favourite players and teams at this one-stop-shop for football apparel.

Log on to: zealevince.com

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Choose your team

Scroll through the rack till you spot your team’s colours. Sport the look and cheer for the players.

Log on to: zealevince.com and myntra.com

Cost: Rss 599 onwards

Say it with a badge

Carry the fandom with you always — pin it to your tee, bag or wallet.

Log on to: GranvilleLodge on etsy.com

Cost: Rs 504 onwards

Gift a fan

These personalised socks make for the ideal gift for football heads. You can customise team or player names, too.

Log on to: PrintableGiftsCo on etsy.con

Cost: Rs 908 onwards

Lager love

Get quirky with these football shoe-shaped beer mugs. They make for great party props and are perfect to pass beer around.

Log on to: bigsmall.in

Cost: Rs 3,500

Also check out

If you’re hosting a viewing party, get your television room party-ready with a wooden wall hanging crest.

Log on to: bigsmall.in

Cost: Rs 1,799

