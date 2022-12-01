FIFA World Cup 2022: Support your team with this curated list of merchandise

If you’re catching the FIFA World Cup 2022 at a friend’s home or at a bar to cheer with the gang, sport some love for your team with this curated list of merchandise
Sweater weather
Perfect for December’s temperature drop, get a hoodie with designs of various teams.
Log on to: Herencia Latina US on etsy.com
Cost: Rs 3,377 onwards
Down to the tee
Sport football-inspired designs on T-shirts to celebrate your love for the game.
Log on to: redwolf.in and beyoung.in
Cost: Rs 394 onwards
True colours on your back
Make FIFA World Cup 2022 a memorable one with themed drawstring bags and backpacks.
Log on to: etsy.com and amazon.in
Cost: Rs 1,056 onwards
For hardcore junta
Get jackets and tees featuring your favourite players and teams at this one-stop-shop for football apparel.
Log on to: zealevince.com
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Choose your team
Scroll through the rack till you spot your team’s colours. Sport the look and cheer for the players.
Log on to: zealevince.com and myntra.com
Cost: Rss 599 onwards
Say it with a badge
Carry the fandom with you always — pin it to your tee, bag or wallet.
Log on to: GranvilleLodge on etsy.com
Cost: Rs 504 onwards
Gift a fan
These personalised socks make for the ideal gift for football heads. You can customise team or player names, too.
Log on to: PrintableGiftsCo on etsy.con
Cost: Rs 908 onwards
Lager love
Get quirky with these football shoe-shaped beer mugs. They make for great party props and are perfect to pass beer around.
Log on to: bigsmall.in
Cost: Rs 3,500
Also check out
If you’re hosting a viewing party, get your television room party-ready with a wooden wall hanging crest.
Log on to: bigsmall.in
Cost: Rs 1,799