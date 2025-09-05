Breaking News
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > For the butterflies Embark on this nature trail in Mumbai to escape from the city hustle

For the butterflies: Embark on this nature trail in Mumbai to escape from the city hustle

Updated on: 05 September,2025 09:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Take a break from the city’s weekday grind to enjoy a walk through the green of the city’s National Park

For the butterflies: Embark on this nature trail in Mumbai to escape from the city hustle

Blue Oakleaf

Nothing tires people out quite like a rough week at work. If the dust and the stress of the city’s festival week is starting to get to you, this might be just the reset you need. The 33 acres of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) reserve on the edge of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park hides more than just unique flora and fauna native to the city of Mumbai. The reserve is also home to insects that are crucial to the building blocks of its ecosystem.

Nature

Common Mormon. PICS COURTESY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Common Mormon. PICS COURTESY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS


Led by naturalists and BNHS members, the walk down the park’s Leopard Trail will unravel the complex network of insects from butterflies — the Common Mormon, Blue Oakleaf, and the Great Orange Tip — to shield bugs, the jewel beetle and the famed Praying Mantis. With the trail marked as easy, the walk is suitable for both children and adults, as well as providing a detailed education into the whys of nature’s circle of life.

ON September 7;7.30 am to 10.45 am
MEETING POINT CEC Centre, BNHS, Goregaon.
ENTRY Rs 600 (members); Rs 800 (others)

