Unlock your leadership potential with this youth conference in Mumbai

Attend a flagship conference by an international NGO on leadership training this weekend

Bringing forward a multi-generational platform for youth to initiate conversation around pressing global issues, AIESEC — an international youth-run and youth-led non-governmental organisation — will organise the second edition of the Youth Speak Forum this weekend. “It is a flagship event that AIESEC conducts globally. This is our iteration of that event downscaled to a local chapter. We have guests ranging from CEOs such as Vedant Lamba to influencers such as Sahil Khattar, who would engage with the participants. The main aim of the event is to develop leadership traits essential for youth today,” Vedant Kunte, president and CEO, AIESEC Mumbai, reveals. He adds, “Participants will get a chance to network with key speakers. We are trying to keep the event interesting by making space for crowd-work and crowd-engagement rather than mere engagement.”

On April 22; 11 am

At Mukesh Patel Auditorium, Navpada, Vile Parle West.

