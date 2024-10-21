Sign up for an upcoming tree trail to explore interesting fauna in a neighbourhood that is better known for its heritage sites and structures

Cannonball trees are often planted in cities for ornamental purposes; (right) a star apple tree in Kala Ghoda

Listen to this article Fort’s green walk: Explore diverse plants and trees in the area x 00:00

City-based community Mumbai Musafir will be organising a tree appreciation walk this Sunday that aims to educate people about the various tree and plant species in the Fort district that is otherwise known for its rich built heritage. This nature trail will start at Kala Ghoda and the two and a half-hour easy walk will end near Flora Fountain. “Most species have a cultural and religious significance. As people learn more about trees, they will be more protective about them,” founder Preeti Bhardwaj tells this writer. “Many of us have visited this area [Fort] to spot its heritage buildings, but we have rarely noticed the trees that elevate the ambience of the architecture in the locality,” Bhardwaj adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preeti Bhardwaj

Study nature

Professional botanist and educator Yatin Gholap will guide this tour, helping participants to identify the plant species and educate them with their features and benefits. The group will get to learn about tree morphology and their cultural significance. The botanist will explain the anatomy of each tree and its leaves, including the science behind its shape, size, and shade. “This walk is an initiative for people who are interested in nature to increase their knowledge of plants in a profound way,” Gholap tells this writer.

Variety on display

Some of the trees that participants can expect to see during this trail are Putranjiva, known for its medicinal qualities like healing skin aridity and phlegm; Jarul (also known as the Pride of India); the star apple tree, which has a striking golden colour on the back of its leaves; Taman, which is called the Pride of Maharashtra, and a range of garden species like Cassava plant and Hibiscus that are planted extensively across homes, and easily spottes in the city and its suburbs. The educator will also guide participants about commonly found plants that we tend to ignore despite them playing a vital role in our daily lives.

On October 27; 7.30 am to 10 am

Meeting point Near Chetna Restaurant, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Meeting Time 7 am

Log on to urbanaut.app

Entry Rs 950

Also Read: Discover Mumbai: Unique walks unveil the city's hidden stories and facts