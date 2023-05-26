Spend your Friday night in Mumbai indulging in soulful harmonies and lyrical storytelling

Two artistes come together tomorrow for independent sets filled with soulful harmonies and lyrical storytelling at a Mahalaxmi venue

Lewis will be accompanied by Shashwat Karkare on drums, Sacchi on backing vocals and Adil Kurwa on bass at the performance. Pic Courtesy/Shreya Shetty

Back from her first international tour that coincided with the release of her latest EP Forgotten Verses, artiste Nush Lewis is ready to give the city a taste of her creations. Setting up for an intimate performance, Lewis’ original set will feature songs from her new EP, and old favourites, as she calls them, including Funny ferris wheel from her 2015 album, and a revised version of Spilt milk — the very first song she wrote on the harp. With a bit of old and new, the soundscape Lewis has planned might be a good chance to experience the artiste’s oeuvre this far. She will be joined by Aarifah Rebello, who will perform a separate set. Working the keys and harp tomorrow, we ask Lewis about the performance. “I sometimes work with rotating bands so every set sounds different. It will be a compliment if the audience walks away from the evening having connected with the songs,” she signs off.

On: Today; 8.30 pm onwards

At: G5A Warehouse, Laxmi Mills Estate, Mahalaxmi West, Worli.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Andheri's gala night



Shiway Shivangi. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

A carnival in Andheri promises a trippy weekend for music enthusiasts. From live acts to three popular DJs in the house, Crossroads Carnival has something for every music taste. Artiste Shiway Shivangi will perform live; she will be followed by Gary Lawyer, and finally, DJ Skie Aura at The Stables. Rodeo Drive will have an all-DJ line-up featuring DJ Proof, DJ Ashley Alvares and DJ Nitin Babli. Patrons can drop by a flea market at Tipsy Tiger for streetwear and fun activities like tarot card reading in the gaming zone.

On: May 27; 5 pm to 3 am

At: Peninsula Redpine, Bori Colony, Andheri East.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 1,200 onwards