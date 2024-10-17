Allow your little one’s imagination to come to life at this fun session where kids get to design their own city or castle with a hands-on block party

Children build different structures of a city using blocks

Listen to this article This session in Mumbai will let children step into the role of architects x 00:00

They say Rome wasn’t built in a day, but what if you could design your own city with skyscrapers, or a park in just an hour? This weekend will offer children a chance to step into the role of architects and create their own masterpieces at Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum, in collaboration with Troy Blocks. Using unit wooden blocks, children will design and build structures while engaging in sensory play. Troy Blocks was founded in 2019 by Farah Ahmad, inspired by the need to encourage children to step away from screens, and engage in creative, hands-on play. “I wanted to create gender-neutral, Indian-made toys that genuinely contribute to a child’s mental growth,” the Bengaluru-based serial entrepreneur explained, highlighting the gap in the market for toys focused on mental development.

A child with her creation

Reflecting on philosopher Roland Barthes’ idea that “the more a toy does, the less a child does,” Ahmad emphasises the importance of play that inspires creativity rather than passive interaction. Her journey was shaped by her experience in the toy industry, participation in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Program at IIM Bangalore which helped bring block play to life with Troy Blocks. The museum will serve as a hub for creative learning, fostering cognitive, emotional, and social development in children.

“The children will discover a wide range of structures that can be created using 11 basic geometric shapes from the 62-piece kit. This experience nurtures creativity, lateral thinking, and essential skills such as spatial awareness and balance. Children will experience the cycle of creation and destruction as they rebuild, teaching them patience and resilience. They will work in a peer-to-peer format, which encourages collaboration and sharing,” she explained.



Farah Ahmad

The hour-long workshop will introduce these young participants to block play through guided mentorship from Ahmad and Hari Narayan, technical lead at Troy. They will be provided with self-exploration cards featuring 2D structures to help spark their imaginations and give a creative nudge. Ahmad informs that the event will focus on the process and not the product, hence the children will take home the experience. Accompanying parents can observe their child’s creativity, resilience, and teamwork in a museum setting, offering growth beyond the classroom. “We plan on using AI image processing technology to scan the child’s structure and gauge their level of gross and fine motor skills. We believe this will help educators understand the child better,” she summarised.

Age group 3 years to 11 years

Time October 19, 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm; October 20, 11 am to 12 pm, 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm

At Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum Plaza, Byculla East.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 100