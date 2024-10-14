Breaking News
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > These books encourage children to find their voice through creative pursuits

These books encourage children to find their voice through creative pursuits

Updated on: 15 October,2024 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nandini Varma | theguide@mid-day.com

These newly released books for young minds shine a light on how to find a voice through art and music and other artful pursuits

A panel from the children’s title depicts the village coming together

Asha’s Voice
Asha, one of Mathangi Subramanian’s creations, is “very, very small” but showcases some big ideas. She loves to sing and her songs have the power to lighten up people’s moods. One day, she recognises this, and uses her voice at a village meeting, bringing the community together. In his illustrations, Saheb Ram Tudu employs pastels and soft colours to depict glimpses of the village and its people. They guide readers who are ready to engage with new ideas.


Full of Light


Shakthi with her drawing


Shakthi wins an art competition at school but her Amma does not appreciate it. Soon though, a disheartened Shakthi meets a friend who uplifts her spirits and reminds her of everything that makes her great. Subramanian’s story about Shakthi will connect well with older children. It introduces readers to nuanced emotions like dejection and finding self-confidence. Proiti Roy’s sharp illustrations strengthen the text.

The Freedom Sisters 

Payoshni. ILLUSTRATIONS COURTESY/PRATHAM BOOKS

In Menaka Raman’s story, illustrated by Kruttika Susarla, young Payoshni wishes to participate in the Independence Day celebrations. However, she isn’t being let into any of the groups that have gathered across the city. Her desire to play her favourite musical instruments, such as the trumpet or the French horn, to celebrate the day helps her discover a way to express herself.
Log on to prathambooks.org

