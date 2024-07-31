Midday Special | Marvelling at Marve: How this Mumbai village survives on the community’s togetherness

In the third installment of the travel series, mid-day.com speaks to locals from Marve village, which shines bright like Uttan and other hidden spots, amid popular tourist destinations like Manori, Marve and more around the city

The houses in Marve village have stood the test of time to retain their appearance without any high rises

Corina Pereira was born and brought up in Marve and has been living there for the last 51 years. Over the last five decades, the Mumbaikar has seen the village, or gaothan as it is called, change in more ways than one. However, she doesn’t fail to reminisce the good old days. Corina shares, “As a child, all the children from the village came out to play together, climbing trees to pluck fruits, go swimming together and bond very well. Playing all those old games like - Itti Dandu and 7 tiles, are now nowhere to be found. There was this sense of utter togetherness and unity amongst all of us.”