Getting into the right mindspace is more of a journey than a goal. In 2025, these apps will make the ride a tad easier

For kids

Safe and sound: You don’t have to be a wordsmith to express your feelings. This music therapy-based app allows you to journal in the language of music using a calming user-friendly experience that allows you to simply tap to add or remove elements.

Log on to: Cove on app stores

Moshi moshi, wellness: This BAFTA Children’s Award-winning app comes with audio stories, puzzles and bedtime stories, all focussed on the concept of healthy digital play. With easy-to-follow meditation and grounding techniques to dissolve stress, our favourite is the no-advertisements policy that protects children from distractions.

Log on to: Moshi on app stores



Moshi

A friend in me: Teach your children self-care through an app that brings their mental wellbeing to life as an adorable pet, Finch. With daily tasks and affirmations, this is the cutest way to build a good habit.

Log on to: Finch on app stores

For the 9-to-5-ers

Mood matters: “How are you?”— The home screen of this app asks you throughout your hectic workday. This daily journalling and mood tracking app encourages you to log your mood and feelings into a micro-diary to help identify broader trends. With day, month and year-wise tracking, those elusive stressors stand no chance.

Log on to: Daylio Journal on app stores

In a jiffy: Why not slip in a quick mental reset between meetings? With micro-meditation routines guided by experts and sprinkled with humour, this app is perfect for first-timers wanting to dip their toes before diving into mindfulness.

Log on to: 10% Happier on app stores

Sounds like a dream: If sleep doesn’t come easy even after a long day’s work, this app might be the answer. Using soundscapes featuring calm music, voice narrations and sounds from nature, this team of audio engineers, musicians and psychoacoustic researchers have packed a good night’s sleep in an app. If you’re a stickler for reviews, especially by famous folk, this one comes recommended by JK Rowling.

Log on to: Pzizz on app stores

For senior citizens

Play it out: According to Harvard Medical School, activities like games, puzzles, and writing may help delay the onset of dementia in older adults. This app (above) offers over 50 engaging, easy-to-learn games across categories like memory, attention, and language to keep your brain active and sharp.

Log on to: Brainwell on app stores

Dear diary: This medication reminder doubles as a mood tracker to help you understand how your medication is affecting your overall mood. With a health diary that lets you jot down your feelings, this app can provide valuable insights that contribute to a better diagnosis at your next doctor’s visit.

Log on to: MyTherapy on app stores

Be positive: Designed to help older individuals overcome negativity, this app features activities conceptualised by doctors and researchers. A community page also lets users share their tips to combat loneliness, a challenge faced by nearly a quarter of the senior population in the world, according to the WHO.

Log on to: Happify on app stores