Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From coins to maps This Mumbai art exhibition showcases a journey through time

From coins to maps: This Mumbai art exhibition showcases a journey through time

Updated on: 17 January,2025 09:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

From its beginning as a digital archive to a physical presence in SoBo, Sarmaya opens the year with an exhibition that mirrors the stories and journeys of its founder’s collection

From coins to maps: This Mumbai art exhibition showcases a journey through time

Our City: Regenerating Hope, 2021, by Tushar and Mayur Vayeda

Listen to this article
From coins to maps: This Mumbai art exhibition showcases a journey through time
x
00:00

Journeys can be transformative, reflective and even, inspiring. For Sarmaya founder Paul Abraham, it has proven to be an adventure. Having set up Sarmaya as a digital archive in 2015, the curator has now opened 2025 with the first exhibition at the 146-year-old heritage building of Lawrence & Mayo in Fort. Titled High Roads, Open Seas, the exhibition is a mirror of the museum’s own journey, he shares. “Sarmaya was born from a desire to tell the stories about India that typically lay hidden in the vaults of the archive,” Abraham says.


A Cancer Zodiac, silver rupee of Ahmedabad mint by the Mughal Emperor Jahangir was part of 12 coin designs that went against the then orthodoxy. Pics Courtesy/Sarmaya Arts Foundation
A Cancer Zodiac, silver rupee of Ahmedabad mint by the Mughal Emperor Jahangir was part of 12 coin designs that went against the then orthodoxy. Pics Courtesy/Sarmaya Arts Foundation


This is the first of three distinct exhibitions that will project the museum’s evolutionary journey. As the title suggests, High Seas, Open Roads, deals with the theme of travel. The exhibition is sequestered in eight genres from coins, maps, etchings and engravings, rare books, indigenous art, contemporary art and pre-modern art. These works were put together in a curation by the in-house team.


A visitor at the exhibition
A visitor at the exhibition

From the controversial zodiac coins of Mughal Emperor Jahangir — so named for the zodiac sign replacing the month on the coins — to the Warli artworks of Mayur and Tushar Vayeda capturing the heart of Mumbai, these pieces reflect the flow of art through time and cultures. “In addition to these, the exhibition will also be accompanied by digital storytelling through the works of city poets like Namdeo Dhasal, and videos offering a glimpse into the vision of the artists that will complement the experience,” Abraham adds.

Paul Abraham
Paul Abraham

TILL February 15; 10 am to 5 pm (Tuesday to Sunday)
AT Sarmaya Arts Foundation, second floor, Lawrence & Mayo Building, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

guide mumbai mumbai guide weekend guide things to do in mumbai Art exhibitions exhibitions Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK