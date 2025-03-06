If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

A samgyeopsal spread. Pic courtesy/Zahvi

Listen to this article From food to comedy: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend x 00:00

Thursday

Food for the Seoul

Indulge in a Korean spread of kimchi, doenjang stew and more by chef Shruti Chadha’s venture Zahvi, as part of the Supper Clubs of India food series.

Time: 8 pm onwards

AT PCO Cocktail Bar, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to: @mumbaifoodie

Cost: Rs 3,199 (limited seats)

Friday

Set the stage

A rehearsal in progress. Pic courtesy/Aditi Chandwani

Witness the second set of Natak Express, a play hosted by actor Joy Sengupta where 12 directors, playwrights and actors race against Time: to bring a performance within 24 hours of rehearsal Time: .

Time: 6 pm

AT Rangshila Theatre, Aram Nagar, Harminder Singh Road, Versova.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Saturday

Flip the fairy tale



Priya Aga interacts with children during a previous session. Pic courtesy/Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Take your children for a Read With me session by educator Priya Aga as she narrates stories that reinvent fairy tales and recount the anecdotes of heroic women from the book, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls.

Time: 11 am to 12 pm

AT Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, Byculla East.

Log on to: urbanaut.app

Cost: Rs 100 (for the session), Museum ticket prices apply

Laugh riot



Pics courtesy/Instagram

Chuckle along with stand-up comics Tushar Poojari and Sharon Verma who will regale you with personal stories and quirky observations in their set, Panvel to Patna.

Time: 7 pm

AT The Habitat, 1st Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, 3rd Road, Khar West.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 399

Sunday

For womanhood



A moment from a poetry meet. Pic courtesy/Poets of Mumbai

Attend a Marathi poetry session in this collaborative event by Poets of Mumbai and Bolpat that celebrates womanhood.

Time: 10 am

AT Starbucks, Prudential Building, Hiranandani Gardens.

Log on to: @poetsofmumbai (to register; limited spots)

Bengali folk fervour



Arnesh Ghose in performance. Pic courtesy/Mythopia

Settle for an evening of Baul songs and stories, a type of Bengali folk music session hosted by Mythopia and performed by multidisciplinary artiste and Hindustani singer Arnesh Ghose. Influenced by Buddhisim, Hinduisim, Bengali Vaishnavism and Sufi Islam, the music’s origins can be traced back to 15th Century when it first appeared in Bengali literature. Ghose will enthrall audiences with his renditions of the music.

Time: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm

AT Mukti Manch, Ground floor, Bharati House, 19, Aram Nagar, Versova.

CALL 9769695135

Cost: Rs 300

Health reset



Dr Nandita Shah checks a patient. Pic courtesy/Sharan

Sign up for a health festival featuring sessions on healthy parenting, reversing diabetes by Dr Nandita Shah, and more.

Time: 10 am onwards

AT SHARAN Mumbai Centre, Moongipa Arcade, DN Nagar, Andheri West.

Log on to: sharan-india.org