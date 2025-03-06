Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From food to comedy Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

From food to comedy: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 06 March,2025 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From food to comedy: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

A samgyeopsal spread. Pic courtesy/Zahvi

Listen to this article
From food to comedy: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

Thursday
Food for the Seoul


Indulge in a Korean spread of kimchi, doenjang stew and more by chef Shruti Chadha’s venture Zahvi, as part of the Supper Clubs of India food series.
Time: 8 pm onwards
AT PCO Cocktail Bar, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. 
Log on to: @mumbaifoodie 
Cost: Rs 3,199 (limited seats)


Friday
Set the stage


A rehearsal in progress. Pic courtesy/Aditi ChandwaniA rehearsal in progress. Pic courtesy/Aditi Chandwani

Witness the second set of Natak Express, a play hosted by actor Joy Sengupta where 12 directors, playwrights and actors race against Time: to bring a performance within 24 hours of rehearsal Time: . 
Time: 6 pm
AT Rangshila Theatre, Aram Nagar, Harminder Singh Road, Versova.
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Saturday
Flip the fairy tale

Priya Aga interacts with children during a previous session. pic courtesy/Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum
Priya Aga interacts with children during a previous session. Pic courtesy/Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Take your children for a Read With me session by educator Priya Aga as she narrates stories that reinvent fairy tales and recount the anecdotes of heroic women from the book, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls.
Time: 11 am to 12 pm
AT Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, Byculla East.
Log on to: urbanaut.app
Cost: Rs 100 (for the session), Museum ticket prices apply

Laugh riot

Pics courtesy/Instagram
Pics courtesy/Instagram

Chuckle along with stand-up comics Tushar Poojari and Sharon Verma who will regale you with personal stories and quirky observations in their set, Panvel to Patna.
Time: 7 pm
AT The Habitat, 1st Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, 3rd Road, Khar West. 
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 399

Sunday
For womanhood

A moment from a poetry meet. Pic courtesy/Poets of Mumbai
A moment from a poetry meet. Pic courtesy/Poets of Mumbai

Attend a Marathi poetry session in this collaborative event by Poets of Mumbai and Bolpat that celebrates womanhood.
Time: 10 am 
AT Starbucks, Prudential Building, Hiranandani Gardens. 
Log on to: @poetsofmumbai (to register; limited spots)

Bengali folk fervour

Arnesh Ghose in performance. Pic courtesy/Mythopia
Arnesh Ghose in performance. Pic courtesy/Mythopia

Settle for an evening of Baul songs and stories, a type of Bengali folk music session hosted by Mythopia and performed by multidisciplinary artiste and Hindustani singer Arnesh Ghose. Influenced by Buddhisim, Hinduisim, Bengali Vaishnavism and Sufi Islam, the music’s origins can be traced back to 15th Century when it first appeared in Bengali literature. Ghose will enthrall audiences with his renditions of the music. 
Time: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm 
AT Mukti Manch, Ground floor, Bharati House, 19, Aram Nagar, Versova. 
CALL  9769695135
Cost: Rs 300

Health reset

Dr Nandita Shah checks a patient. Pic courtesy/Sharan
Dr Nandita Shah checks a patient. Pic courtesy/Sharan

Sign up for a health festival featuring sessions on healthy parenting, reversing diabetes by Dr Nandita Shah, and more.
Time: 10 am onwards
AT SHARAN Mumbai Centre, Moongipa Arcade, DN Nagar, Andheri West. 
Log on to: sharan-india.org

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

guide mumbai mumbai guide weekend guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news culture news Arts and culture mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK