From food to comedy: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
A samgyeopsal spread. Pic courtesy/Zahvi
Thursday
Food for the Seoul
Indulge in a Korean spread of kimchi, doenjang stew and more by chef Shruti Chadha’s venture Zahvi, as part of the Supper Clubs of India food series.
Time: 8 pm onwards
AT PCO Cocktail Bar, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
Log on to: @mumbaifoodie
Cost: Rs 3,199 (limited seats)
Friday
Set the stage
A rehearsal in progress. Pic courtesy/Aditi Chandwani
Witness the second set of Natak Express, a play hosted by actor Joy Sengupta where 12 directors, playwrights and actors race against Time: to bring a performance within 24 hours of rehearsal Time: .
Time: 6 pm
AT Rangshila Theatre, Aram Nagar, Harminder Singh Road, Versova.
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 500 onwards
Saturday
Flip the fairy tale
Priya Aga interacts with children during a previous session. Pic courtesy/Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum
Take your children for a Read With me session by educator Priya Aga as she narrates stories that reinvent fairy tales and recount the anecdotes of heroic women from the book, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls.
Time: 11 am to 12 pm
AT Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, Byculla East.
Log on to: urbanaut.app
Cost: Rs 100 (for the session), Museum ticket prices apply
Laugh riot
Pics courtesy/Instagram
Chuckle along with stand-up comics Tushar Poojari and Sharon Verma who will regale you with personal stories and quirky observations in their set, Panvel to Patna.
Time: 7 pm
AT The Habitat, 1st Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, 3rd Road, Khar West.
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 399
Sunday
For womanhood
A moment from a poetry meet. Pic courtesy/Poets of Mumbai
Attend a Marathi poetry session in this collaborative event by Poets of Mumbai and Bolpat that celebrates womanhood.
Time: 10 am
AT Starbucks, Prudential Building, Hiranandani Gardens.
Log on to: @poetsofmumbai (to register; limited spots)
Bengali folk fervour
Arnesh Ghose in performance. Pic courtesy/Mythopia
Settle for an evening of Baul songs and stories, a type of Bengali folk music session hosted by Mythopia and performed by multidisciplinary artiste and Hindustani singer Arnesh Ghose. Influenced by Buddhisim, Hinduisim, Bengali Vaishnavism and Sufi Islam, the music’s origins can be traced back to 15th Century when it first appeared in Bengali literature. Ghose will enthrall audiences with his renditions of the music.
Time: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm
AT Mukti Manch, Ground floor, Bharati House, 19, Aram Nagar, Versova.
CALL 9769695135
Cost: Rs 300
Health reset
Dr Nandita Shah checks a patient. Pic courtesy/Sharan
Sign up for a health festival featuring sessions on healthy parenting, reversing diabetes by Dr Nandita Shah, and more.
Time: 10 am onwards
AT SHARAN Mumbai Centre, Moongipa Arcade, DN Nagar, Andheri West.
Log on to: sharan-india.org