From food to music: Check out these nine events in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

The troupe in performance

Thursday

A Sufi evening

Theatre: Kick-start the weekend mood by attending Jo Dooba So Paar, a musical dastangoi based on the life of Amir Khusrau presented by theatre group Aranya.

Time 8 pm onwards

At Rangshila Theatre, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 500

Friday

Participants paint at a previous art session

Sketch it out

Art: Challenge yourself to sketch a moving figure, and learn to capture dynamic poses and human movements on paper in this art session.

Time 6 pm to 8 pm

At 3Arthouse, Ajanta Building, 3rd Cross Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

Log on to @3arthouse on Instagram

Cost Rs 200

Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia commons

Soup for the soul

Food: From warm minestrone soup (below) to aromatic coconut pumpkin soup, attend this workshop that will teach you how to whip up these flavourful concoctions from scratch.

Time 3 pm to 5 pm

At Urban Platter Studio, New Udyog Mandir, Bethany Co-Operative Housing Society, Mahim West.

Log on to @urbanplatter.in on Instagram

Cost Rs 1,500

Saturday

Moksh Shah aka Cardyac in performance. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Where’s the party tonight?

Music: Sway and groove to Afro house and disco tunes by DJ Dhiraaj, Moksh Shah aka Cardyac and Mogra to loosen up and de-stress this weekend.

Time 8 pm onwards

At McRaasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

Log on to skillboxes.com

Clay cups and pots from a previous pottery workshop

Mould your peace

Workshop: Unwind and relax by attending this mindful hand pottery workshop by Sarita Ganesh from Khula Aasman Trust to quieten the week’s chaos.

Time 11 am onwards

At Tolstoy Farm 2.0, Sakal Bhavan Road, Sector 15, CBD Belapur.

Log on to @pehel.foundation on Instagram

Cost Rs 799

Marathi humour for everyone

Comedy: Attend Pranit More’s Bhumi Putra, a Marathi stand-up show packed with relatable anecdotes and witty observations offering a hilarious take on everyday life and society.

Time 7.30 pm onwards

At KC Gandhi School Auditorium, Agra Road, Bhanunagar, Kalyan West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499 onwards

Sunday

A stately affair

Exhibition: Spend the Sunday at the ongoing Mahalaxmi Saras exhibition, organised by Umed Abhiyan which has over 500 stalls dedicated to home decor, handicrafts, kitchenware and a variety of Maharashtrian food for a wholesome day out.

Time 10 am to 10 pm

At CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Sector 30, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Trek time

Nature: Re-energise with this trek that will take you through the rocky terrains of Harihar Fort for a panoramic view of the Western Ghats. Featuring steep steps, the trek is suitable for intermediate level trekkers.

Time 12.15 am

Meeting Point Kasara Railway Station

Log on to trekandtrails.org

Cost Rs 1,099

Queer conversations

Event: Attend Queering Patterns, a programming event based on the ongoing exhibition titled Stain Canon, followed by performances that talk about queer experiences by artistes Priyanka Paul (below), Shripad Sinnakar, Tanvi Lehr Sonigra, and Vidur Sethi.

Time 4.30 pm to 6 pm

At Gallery XXL, Arsiwala Mansion, Wodehouse Road, Colaba.

Log on to @xxl.gallery on Instagram

Cost Rs 850