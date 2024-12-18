From food to music: Check out these nine events in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
The troupe in performance
Thursday
A Sufi evening
Theatre: Kick-start the weekend mood by attending Jo Dooba So Paar, a musical dastangoi based on the life of Amir Khusrau presented by theatre group Aranya.
Time 8 pm onwards
At Rangshila Theatre, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 500
Friday
Participants paint at a previous art session
Sketch it out
Art: Challenge yourself to sketch a moving figure, and learn to capture dynamic poses and human movements on paper in this art session.
Time 6 pm to 8 pm
At 3Arthouse, Ajanta Building, 3rd Cross Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.
Log on to @3arthouse on Instagram
Cost Rs 200
Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia commons
Soup for the soul
Food: From warm minestrone soup (below) to aromatic coconut pumpkin soup, attend this workshop that will teach you how to whip up these flavourful concoctions from scratch.
Time 3 pm to 5 pm
At Urban Platter Studio, New Udyog Mandir, Bethany Co-Operative Housing Society, Mahim West.
Log on to @urbanplatter.in on Instagram
Cost Rs 1,500
Saturday
Moksh Shah aka Cardyac in performance. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Where’s the party tonight?
Music: Sway and groove to Afro house and disco tunes by DJ Dhiraaj, Moksh Shah aka Cardyac and Mogra to loosen up and de-stress this weekend.
Time 8 pm onwards
At McRaasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.
Log on to skillboxes.com
Clay cups and pots from a previous pottery workshop
Mould your peace
Workshop: Unwind and relax by attending this mindful hand pottery workshop by Sarita Ganesh from Khula Aasman Trust to quieten the week’s chaos.
Time 11 am onwards
At Tolstoy Farm 2.0, Sakal Bhavan Road, Sector 15, CBD Belapur.
Log on to @pehel.foundation on Instagram
Cost Rs 799
Marathi humour for everyone
Comedy: Attend Pranit More’s Bhumi Putra, a Marathi stand-up show packed with relatable anecdotes and witty observations offering a hilarious take on everyday life and society.
Time 7.30 pm onwards
At KC Gandhi School Auditorium, Agra Road, Bhanunagar, Kalyan West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 499 onwards
Sunday
A stately affair
Exhibition: Spend the Sunday at the ongoing Mahalaxmi Saras exhibition, organised by Umed Abhiyan which has over 500 stalls dedicated to home decor, handicrafts, kitchenware and a variety of Maharashtrian food for a wholesome day out.
Time 10 am to 10 pm
At CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Sector 30, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.
Trek time
Nature: Re-energise with this trek that will take you through the rocky terrains of Harihar Fort for a panoramic view of the Western Ghats. Featuring steep steps, the trek is suitable for intermediate level trekkers.
Time 12.15 am
Meeting Point Kasara Railway Station
Log on to trekandtrails.org
Cost Rs 1,099
Queer conversations
Event: Attend Queering Patterns, a programming event based on the ongoing exhibition titled Stain Canon, followed by performances that talk about queer experiences by artistes Priyanka Paul (below), Shripad Sinnakar, Tanvi Lehr Sonigra, and Vidur Sethi.
Time 4.30 pm to 6 pm
At Gallery XXL, Arsiwala Mansion, Wodehouse Road, Colaba.
Log on to @xxl.gallery on Instagram
Cost Rs 850