Artisans from Gujarat will teach the traditional style of creating Kutchi Lippan art in Dadar

Kutchi Lippan art frames

This weekend, Ahmedabad’s government-licensed artisans, Vishal Jayendra Bhavsar and Nishi Chirag Sheth, will conduct a Kutchi Lippan art workshop. “This is the first time we’re bringing it to Mumbai,” the duo reveals. In this session, the founders and principle artisans of Lippan Kutir explore the history and authenticity of this art form, and give participants a hands-on experience where they will each create a Kutchi Lippan art frame to take back home. “This art form was used by people who migrated from one place to another [commonly known as awara]. They would use Lippan to decorate their temporary huts,” Sheth suggests.

Vishal Bhavsar and Nishi Sheth

Bhavsar adds that the viral DIY videos of this art form usually use chemical-infused mouldit or shilpkar as clay, while authentic Lippan art clay is made of sand, cow dung, goat dung, and donkey dung. “Each element used has its own benefits. For instance, donkey dung has a glue-like texture, while cow dung helps keep the temperatures in check. It has great cooling properties,” he suggests.

The duo will also demonstrate how to cut a mirror, and provide processed texture sheets to the participants for their own work. “Lippan artists would traditionally use mirror pieces by breaking bottles,” he reveals. In these viral videos, creators paste mirror pieces once the base of the art form has dried. “This is not only incorrect, but also an extremely dangerous method. With their sharp edges; these mirrors can easily be detached and used as weapons. The correct method is to submerge these mirrors in the clay,” he explains.

ON August 10, 2 pm to 6 pm

At 1 Park Apartment, Chandrakant Dhuru Wadi, Dadar.

call 9879990942

Cost Rs 1,500

