From sufi music to aerial yoga: Indulge in these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 27 March,2025 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | devashish.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy.

Pic Courtesy/Tillu Productions

Thursday


Sufi for the soul
Music: Sing along to Indian cinema’s best Sufi-inspired tunes brought to life by musician Anuraga Srivastava (below). Titled Sufi ki Shaam, the intimate gig will recreate the magic of baithaks.
TIME 9 pm
AT Glocal, AB Nair Road, opposite Nehru Planetarium, Worli. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 999 onwards


Friday


A street dog at the organisation. Pic Courtesy/WSD on InstagramA street dog at the organisation. Pic Courtesy/WSD on Instagram

Wag-worthy deals
Shop: Thrift ‘til you drop at the Welfare of Stray Dogs’ charity garage sale featuring a mixed bag of items.
TILL March 31; 10.30 am onwards 
AT Laxmi Baug Hall, Avantikabai Gokhale Marg, Girgaon. 
LOG ON TO wsdindia.org

Saturday

Pic Courtesy/Amisha ShahPic Courtesy/Amisha Shah

On a yoga high 
Wellness: Elevate your yoga routine with an aerial twist that infuses flexibility with strength with certified yoga trainer Amisha Shah. 
TIME 10 am and 11.30 am 
AT Namaste Yoga, 17th Road, Khar West. 
LOG ON TO @namasteyogaclasses 
ENTRY Rs 799

Dilip Prabhavalkar (left) and Vijay Kenkre in performance. Pic Courtesy/Patra Patri on InstagramDilip Prabhavalkar (left) and Vijay Kenkre in performance. Pic Courtesy/Patra Patri on Instagram

Play on words 
Theatre: Veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar and theatremaker Vijay Kenkre will join creative forces in their play Patra Patri — a sweet story of two ageing friends keeping up with each other’s lives through detailed letters. 
TIME 4 pm 
AT Yashwant Natya Mandir, Joshi Vadi, Matunga West. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 300 onwards  

Sunday

A previous Pokemon Go hunt. Pic Courtesy/Dhruv ShahA previous Pokemon Go hunt. Pic Courtesy/Dhruv Shah

Party with Pokémon
Kids: Join a Pokémon hunt, or indulge in activities and performances at India’s first official City Safari event. 
TIME 11 am to 8 pm 
AT Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel (indoor events) 
LOG ON TO @pokemongoappin 
ENTRY Rs 499 onwards  

Coral Star at Juhu Koliwada. Pic Courtesy/Sachin RaneCoral Star at Juhu Koliwada. Pic Courtesy/Sachin Rane

Time to tide
Nature: The sun is out and so are the porcelain crabs, coral stars, and octopuses on the shores of Mumbai. Head to this expert-led marine walk by Naturalists Explorers along the Juhu coastline for a timely meeting with these vibrant creatures.
TIME 6.20 am
AT Juhu Koliwada (meeting point revealed on registration) 
CALL 8976451433
ENTRY Revealed on registration  

Pic Courtesy/Abhishek Upmanyu On YoutubePic Courtesy/Abhishek Upmanyu On Youtube

Thane can LOL
Cmedy: Explore how a joke comes to life at Abhishek Upmanyu’s solo trial show. The city-based comedian will test the waters with experimental jokes and crowdwork. 
TIME 1 pm 
AT Backspace Thane, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Majiwada, Thane West. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 499 

