If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy.

Pic Courtesy/Tillu Productions

From sufi music to aerial yoga: Indulge in these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

Thursday

Sufi for the soul

Music: Sing along to Indian cinema’s best Sufi-inspired tunes brought to life by musician Anuraga Srivastava (below). Titled Sufi ki Shaam, the intimate gig will recreate the magic of baithaks.

TIME 9 pm

AT Glocal, AB Nair Road, opposite Nehru Planetarium, Worli.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 999 onwards

Friday

A street dog at the organisation. Pic Courtesy/WSD on Instagram

Wag-worthy deals

Shop: Thrift ‘til you drop at the Welfare of Stray Dogs’ charity garage sale featuring a mixed bag of items.

TILL March 31; 10.30 am onwards

AT Laxmi Baug Hall, Avantikabai Gokhale Marg, Girgaon.

LOG ON TO wsdindia.org

Saturday

Pic Courtesy/Amisha Shah

On a yoga high

Wellness: Elevate your yoga routine with an aerial twist that infuses flexibility with strength with certified yoga trainer Amisha Shah.

TIME 10 am and 11.30 am

AT Namaste Yoga, 17th Road, Khar West.

LOG ON TO @namasteyogaclasses

ENTRY Rs 799

Dilip Prabhavalkar (left) and Vijay Kenkre in performance. Pic Courtesy/Patra Patri on Instagram

Play on words

Theatre: Veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar and theatremaker Vijay Kenkre will join creative forces in their play Patra Patri — a sweet story of two ageing friends keeping up with each other’s lives through detailed letters.

TIME 4 pm

AT Yashwant Natya Mandir, Joshi Vadi, Matunga West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 300 onwards

Sunday

A previous Pokemon Go hunt. Pic Courtesy/Dhruv Shah

Party with Pokémon

Kids: Join a Pokémon hunt, or indulge in activities and performances at India’s first official City Safari event.

TIME 11 am to 8 pm

AT Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel (indoor events)

LOG ON TO @pokemongoappin

ENTRY Rs 499 onwards

Coral Star at Juhu Koliwada. Pic Courtesy/Sachin Rane

Time to tide

Nature: The sun is out and so are the porcelain crabs, coral stars, and octopuses on the shores of Mumbai. Head to this expert-led marine walk by Naturalists Explorers along the Juhu coastline for a timely meeting with these vibrant creatures.

TIME 6.20 am

AT Juhu Koliwada (meeting point revealed on registration)

CALL 8976451433

ENTRY Revealed on registration

Pic Courtesy/Abhishek Upmanyu On Youtube

Thane can LOL

Cmedy: Explore how a joke comes to life at Abhishek Upmanyu’s solo trial show. The city-based comedian will test the waters with experimental jokes and crowdwork.

TIME 1 pm

AT Backspace Thane, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Majiwada, Thane West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 499