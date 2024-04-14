Passionate about filmmaking? Train under expert mentors in this programme

A filmmaking programme will offer less-privileged aspiring filmmakers a platform to train under expert mentorship over the next four months

Two girls check their camera at photography workshop in 2022; (right) A student looks through the viewfinder of a vintage camera

This film is based on true events. A simple note that instantly sparks curiosity and intrigue among the audience. Filmmakers have long mined tumultuous lives of the less privileged to craft stories and narratives; some even receiving global acclaim for the stories they merely retell. But what happens when the final cut is called and the cameras stop rolling? Reality sets back in these neighbourhoods; the struggles still simmering beneath the surface. Reimagine, a new filmmaking programme by Jogeshwari-based media lab Nazaria will place the camera in the hands of young aspiring filmmakers allowing them to tell their stories firsthand.

Participants watch a film during a screening at the Jogeshwari space

“We’ve been hearing stories from the slums, and they usually provide an outsider’s gaze into these complex lives. There was a need to pass the mic to the ones who can tell their stories best,” shares co-founder Nandini Kochar over a call. This realisation of the dearth of an insider’s gaze, a consequence of inaccessible media literacy and training, came to the founder during a 2021 fellowship alongside co-founder, Riddhi Samarth with Teach For India, where the duo closely interacted with teenagers. “We hit it off instantly, and founded Nazaria in 2022 to equip these teenagers with high quality equipment and training so they could express themselves freely,” she adds.

Yazdan Ansari (centre) records a song at the media lab in Jogeshwari

Having worked with students closely during their fellowship in Vile Parle for two years, the founders know that the journey to bring lasting impact is not about speed, but endurance. To that end, Reimagine will unfold over four months, with two sessions each week involving rigorous phases of research, education, and training. “The goal is to set these students on the path to potentially building careers and livelihoods using the skills we equip them with. A one-time session might be great to spark an interest, but kindling the fire into something with practical utility requires time,” Kochar notes.

Nandini Kochar

Over the next four months, the aspirants will be first educated about the concept of social activism using existing media like films to understand the status quo, and subsequently, how they can challenge it using ideas. Kochar informs us that the second month is reserved for training the students in screenwriting, character development, and film theory. “We have a team of filmmakers and educators who will act as mentors to the group of learners during this phase. In a way, we are hosting a convergence of socially inclined experts and creative learners,” Kochar shares.

The ideas and learnings will come to fruition in July this year when the groups head out to shoot the films in the city. “Filmmaking is a long process with many unexpected hitches along the way. The time we give the young participants allows them the freedom to experiment and rework on their ideas to perfection,” the co-founder tells us. Once ready for the big release, we learn that the films will be screened in local communities featured in the films, followed by a larger public release that is still in the works.

As the founders continue scouting for talents leading up to the programme that kicks off next month, Kochar underlines their criteria for selection using an anecdote from a previous workshop. “We came across a student named Yazdan Ansari at one of our smaller outreach programmes who was written off as a ‘spoilt child’ by his school because he wasn’t faring well academically. Working with him over time unveiled a whole new artistic side to him. Currently, he writes music and releases his songs on YouTube,” she smiles. “The criteria, if any, is to have a passion for your art and the willpower to chase it,” she concludes.

AGE GROUP Below 17 years

AT Nazaria Kahaani Lab, Saraswati Baug, Prem Nagar, Jogeshwari East.

CALL 8591607849 (to register)

LOG ON TO @nazaria.in