Head to this photo exhibition on the life of nomads in Bandra

A Bandra café turns into an exhibition space for Mayank Soni’s photo exhibition on the fascinating life of nomads in the mountains

Soni’s photograph of a Bakarwal shepherd smoking. Pics Courtesy/Mayank Soni

There is something about the mountains that draws people in. From the American poet Jack Kerouac down to every Indian teenager who dreams of a road trip to Ladakh, there is a common path that goes up the hills. Yet, for the many communities that live there, life can be charming but harsh. As a photographer, Mayank Soni has travelled up and down the valleys of the Himalayas for the last decade capturing these people, their lives and emotions through his camera. This exhibition, titled Soul Keepers of the Himalayas, will be on display at the unlikely space of The Bagel Shop in Bandra till the end of this month.



A moment at a Changpa village. Pics Courtesy/Mayank Soni

An exhibition of 15 photographs, Soul Keepers of The Himalayas documents the lives of the nomadic tribes of Bakarwals in Kashmir, Gurez of the India-Pakistan LOC and Changpas of Ladakh who live amidst the mountains. An avid trekker, Soni was first drawn to these communities during his voyages to the valley. “The lives of nomads have always fascinated me as a city dweller.” It was this nomadic trail that the Lowell Thomas award-winner pursued on his Great Lakes trek a few years ago.

Soni shares how there are times when people do not wish to be photographed, or avoid being noticed. “It is important to know and recognise what your subject feels. They are people, and I would not want to intrude into their space,” he admits. His repeated interactions with these communities have since left the filmmaker with an admiration for their tenacity and contentment. It is steady continuous work throughout the year. “A photograph is more than just a picture. You have to spend time with them, earn their trust and capture them in their natural moments. You can’t really take genuine photographs otherwise,” he says. One of his memorable photos, Soni recalls, was that of a Bakarwal shepherd smoking a beedi in a quiet moment of repose. The calmness and the age on his face add to the depth of his emotions, says the photographer.



Mayank Soni

As a younger, more informed generation settles into urban lifestyles, these photographs offer an insight into a lifestyle that might fade away in the future. For Lester Pereira, owner of The Bagel Shop, the exhibition is an extended part of an effort to build conversations. “We have often displayed artworks as decor on the café walls, and thought we should extend it to create a platform for artists, photographers and creators,” he shares. For Soni, it was a chance to create conversation and make his work more accessible. “I often work out of the café, and believe it is a good idea for cafés to host exhibitions,” he tells us. While a gallery offers prestige, a café is more accessible. “They are more approachable for people, and open to create conversations,” Soni concludes.

Till: December 31; 10 am to 9 pm

At: The Bagel Shop, Carter Road, Bandra West

Log on to: insider.in