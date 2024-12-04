If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Kunal Roy Kapur and Aahana Kumra

Listen to this article From theatre to music: Attend these eight unique events in Mumbai this weekend x 00:00

Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

Catch the magic of love

Theatre: The award-winning play Constellations is back in Mumbai for a limited time. Starring Aahana Kumra and Kunal Roy Kapur, it takes the audience through an exploration of a relationship’s infinite possibilities.

TIME 7.30 pm onwards

AT NCPA, Nariman Point.

LOG ON TO ncpamumbai.com

COST Rs 500 onwards

Friday

Swipe right for laughs

Comedy: Get ready for a night of laughter therapy you didn’t know you needed as comedian Sumukhi Suresh (below) takes the stage with her show Hoemonal. From online dating disasters to smoking struggles and the chaos of mutual funds in your 30s, she’s spilling it all.

TIME 8 pm onwards

AT Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Sheila Gopal Raheja Auditorium, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 499 onwards

Saturday

Global meets local

Music: Gear up for a mix of international and local artistes at the Groove X Festival. Experience the beats of DJ Identified Patient from Amsterdam, São Paulo’s DJ RHR, Prague-based producer Badfocus, and Indian artistes such as DJ Kohra and NATE08.

TIME 4 pm onwards

AT Famous Studios, 23, Dr Elijah Moses Road, Gandhi Nagar, Mahalaxmi.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 999 onwards

Unlock the future

Talk: Step into an evening of discussions as world-renowned historian and author Yuval Noah Harari (right), Bollywood star Aamir Khan, and neuropsychiatrist Dr Rajesh Parikh engage in a conversation on history, the future of humanity, and the challenges of the modern world.

TIME 6 pm onwards

AT The Lalit, Marol, Andheri East.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.in

COST Rs 1,250 onwards

Craft your Christmas

Workshop: This festive season, write a letter to Santa, create your own Christmas card, and paint your own baubles to deck the halls at this pop-up.

TIME 11 am to 2.30 pm

AT Nautilus at Candies, 5AA Pali Hill, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @whimsicalexperiencesbombay

COST Rs 800

Sunday

Brunch and beats

Food: Indulge in a Sunday brunch with a curated menu and upbeat music. Treat yourself to savoury tapas, hearty mains, desserts and classic cocktails.

TIME 11 am to 4 pm

AT Eddie’s Cafe and Bar, Shop no 6 Silver Croft Building, 16th & 33 Road Junction, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @eddiescafeandbarr

Call 9930462377

COST Rs 1,800 (for two)

Plain tiger butterfly. Pic courtesy/Chinmay Gundaram

Take a stroll with butterflies

Walk: Embark on a serene walk as you explore the butterfly trail. Discover the vibrant world of butterflies, learn about their vital role in the ecosystem, and experience the wonders of nature up close.

TIME 8 am to 10.30 am

MEETING POINT Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Yeoor Manpada Entry Gate, Thane West.

CALL 8591382079

COST Rs 250 (for adults); Rs 125 (for kids)

Peppa’s escapades

Kids: Join Peppa Pig and her friends on a theatrical adventure. Act 1 of the play kicks off at the nursery with Daisy’s first day, while Act 2 takes the audience on an onstage camping trip with Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and the whole gang.

TIME 10.30 am onwards

AT Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Sophia College Lane, Breach Candy.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 950 onwards