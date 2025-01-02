If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

A centenary tribute

Exhibition: Attend this exhibition celebrating the birth centenary of artist Francis Newton Souza. time 11 am.

AT DAG, The Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

FREE

Friday

A moment from a previous performance of the play 1876

Stages of revolution

Theatre: Retrace the footsteps of Indian revolution against the British Raj with 1876, a play directed by Amatya Goradia about the trial faced by the National Theatre Company for inciting anti-government sentiments.

TIME 1 pm onwards

AT Rangshila Studios, Aram Nagar Part 1, Harminder Singh Road, Versova.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 400

Saturday

Chill out

Experience: Rejuvenate with a therapeutic ice bath along with a pre-plunge warm up, breathwork exercises, and post-plunge relaxation.

TIME 8 am to 10 am

AT Sporting Lions Turf, Reclamation, Bandra East.

LOG ON TO troveexperiences.com

COST Rs 1,800

City treasures

Walk: Sign up for a walk that takes you through stories about botanicals and the oral history of herbalism at the Maharashtra Nature Park with Mumbai Vann.

TIME 8.30 am

AT Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion Bandra Link Road, Dharavi.

LOG ON TO @mumbai.vann on Instagram

ENTRY Rs 820

New Year, new heights

Trek: Embark on a trek to the hilly Raigad fort to kick start the New Year on an active and healthy note. Discover the Maratha history behind the monument as you scale the rocky fortress for a breathtaking view in the end.

LOG ON TO @trekkers.of.maharashtra on Instagram (for more details)

CALL 8800144436

Sunday

Poke and learn

Workshop: Switch on chill mode and discover the ancient tradition of hand poked tattoos in this workshop. Get hands-on experience in various design techniques and learn to create intricate tattoo patterns on synthetic skin.

TIME 11 am

AT Ink N’ Brew, Aram Nagar, J P Road, Versova.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 500

Marathi humour for all

Comedy Attend the last leg of Mandar Bhide’s (above) popular set, Shubha Mangal Saavdhaan, as he brings to audiences hilarious observations on the joys and challenges of married life and being a Maharashtrian. With his characteristic deadpan humour and witty punchlines, this show will be the perfect end to a weekend.

TIME 6.30 pm

AT Backspace, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Thane West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 499 onwards

Heal the Chinese way

Welliness: Attend this emotional healing session focusing on traditional Chinese medicine methods of acupuncture, moxibustion, and cupping by Michelle Pereira and Prateek Samwani.

TIME 9 am to 11.30 am

AT Tangerine Art Studio, Wilfred Apartments, Leo Road, Bandra West.

CALL 9867369960

COST Rs 2,100