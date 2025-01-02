Breaking News
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From trekking to watching comedy shows Here are 8 activities to do this weekend in Mumbai

From trekking to watching comedy shows: Here are 8 activities to do this weekend in Mumbai

Updated on: 02 January,2025 11:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda | mailbag@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From trekking to watching comedy shows: Here are 8 activities to do this weekend in Mumbai

File pic

From trekking to watching comedy shows: Here are 8 activities to do this weekend in Mumbai
Thursday


A centenary tribute
Exhibition: Attend this exhibition celebrating the birth centenary of artist Francis Newton Souza. time 11 am. 
AT DAG, The Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
FREE


Friday


A moment from a previous performance of the play 1876 

Stages of revolution
Theatre: Retrace the footsteps of Indian revolution against the British Raj with 1876, a play directed by Amatya Goradia about the trial faced by the National Theatre Company for inciting anti-government sentiments. 
TIME 1 pm onwards 
AT Rangshila Studios, Aram Nagar Part 1, Harminder Singh Road, Versova.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
COST Rs 400

Saturday

Pics courtesy/Instagram

Chill out
Experience: Rejuvenate with a therapeutic ice bath along with a pre-plunge warm up, breathwork exercises, and post-plunge relaxation.
TIME 8 am to 10 am 
AT Sporting Lions Turf, Reclamation, Bandra East. 
LOG ON TO troveexperiences.com
COST Rs 1,800

City treasures

City treasures
Walk: Sign up for a walk that takes you through stories about botanicals and the oral history of herbalism at the Maharashtra Nature Park with Mumbai Vann.
TIME 8.30 am 
AT Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion Bandra Link Road, Dharavi. 
LOG ON TO @mumbai.vann on Instagram   
ENTRY Rs 820

New Year, new heights

New Year, new heights
Trek: Embark on a trek to the hilly Raigad fort to kick start the New Year on an active and healthy note. Discover the Maratha history behind the monument as you scale the rocky fortress for a breathtaking view in the end. 
LOG ON TO @trekkers.of.maharashtra on Instagram (for more details) 
CALL 8800144436

Sunday

Poke and learn

Poke and learn
Workshop: Switch on chill mode and discover the ancient tradition of hand poked tattoos in this workshop. Get hands-on experience in various design techniques and learn to create intricate tattoo patterns on synthetic skin. 
TIME 11 am 
AT Ink N’ Brew, Aram Nagar, J P Road, Versova.
LOG ON TO insider.in
COST Rs 500

Marathi humour for all

Marathi humour for all
Comedy Attend the last leg of Mandar Bhide’s (above) popular set, Shubha Mangal Saavdhaan, as he brings to audiences hilarious observations on the joys and challenges of married life and being a Maharashtrian. With his characteristic deadpan humour and witty punchlines, this show will be the perfect end to a weekend.
TIME 6.30 pm 
AT Backspace, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Thane West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 499 onwards

Heal the Chinese way

Heal the Chinese way
Welliness: Attend this emotional healing session focusing on traditional Chinese medicine methods of acupuncture, moxibustion, and cupping by Michelle Pereira and Prateek Samwani.  
TIME 9 am to 11.30 am
AT Tangerine Art Studio, Wilfred Apartments, Leo Road, Bandra West. 
CALL 9867369960
COST Rs 2,100

