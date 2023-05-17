The Internet Said So is the new dose of entertainment for all comedy lovers

Some of India’s most loved comedians get together to give their hilarious takes on popular culture’s trends on the Internet

Varun Thakur (centre) recording an episode with friends Kautuk Srivastava (right) and Neville Shah (left). Pic courtesy/Instagram

Has Yuval Noah Harari travelled from the future, to warn humanity against the rise of AI? He could also be a very advanced but bored robot who has travelled back in time to have his share of fun with the ignorant humans of today. Or, as the host of The Internet Said So timely points out to his going-out-of-hand and extremely imaginative friends that someone like Harari is probably just

a historian.

The Internet Said So is a podcast by comedian Varun Thakur. In its weekly episodes, he gets together with his friends Kautuk Srivastava, Neville Shah and Aadar Malik and discusses the most oddball, kitschy trends on the Internet. They play games like “Would you rather?” with some of the quirkiest options on the Internet, or chat while cracking up, about how instead of Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise was Aditya Chopra’s first choice for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

They imagine that for the last scene, because if it were Tom Cruise, the situation would reverse with Simran on the train, her hand outsretched, while Cruise as Raj would be running to catch the train. And in his attempt to do so, he probably would have overtaken the running train with his superhuman-like fitness. These one-hour long episodes are slickly done, and feel like a steady dose of unstoppable laughter. You would want more.

The perfect dose for weekly entertainment, it is recommended for those who are time-strapped and miss out on light-hearted, good comedy. Our favourite episode is No 169, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Reaction, where the four of them roast the trailer of Salman Khan’s latest film. The supposed hook is in the line where Salman Khan is hovering over the badly beaten villain and says, “Power nahi, willpower.” The hosts go berserk and imagine more such poor dialogues but in the review of the movie. For instance, Flop nahi super flop, and Salman, nahi driver.

