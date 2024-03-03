World Tennis Day 2024: Take this fun trivia quiz to see how much you know about the sport

Today is World Tennis Day, and since we’re in the mood for some tennis action, here’s a fun trivia quiz to see how many aces you can hit off the court

1 Who is the only tennis player to have won a Golden Slam in the same year? [This player won all the four Grand Slams as well as the Olympic gold medal]

2 Which of these tennis players have never won Wimbledon: Ivan Lendl, Richard Krajicek, Goran Ivanisevic? [Hint: He famously remarked: Grass is meant for cows”]

3 Who was the first male tennis player to win the US Open on all three surfaces — grass, clay and hardcourt?

4 What was Bjorn Borg’s nickname thanks to his calm on-court demeanour?

5 Which country has won the Davis Cup on most occasions?

6 Which is the oldest of the four Grand Slams?

7 In 1954, which Indian by winning Junior Wimbledon championships, also became the first Asian to clinch the prestigious title?

8 The venue of which Grand Slam is named after a World War 1 pilot?

9 What was the Australian Open originally called?

10 What is the term used for a match when a player does not lose a single game?

Answers

1. Steffi Graf,

2. Ivan Lendl,

3. Jimmy Connors,

4. Ice Man or Ice Borg,

5. USA,

6. Wimbledon,

7. Ramanathan Krishnan,

8. French Open, Roland Garros,

9. Australasian Championships,

10. Golden set

What is World Tennis Day?

THE first World Tennis Day was celebrated in 2013, when the event was established through the efforts of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) which governs the game. The inaugural World Tennis Day was started as a way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ITF. It remains an annual event since then, and is observed on the first Monday of the month of March, which falls on March 4 this year.