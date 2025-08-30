This Ganesh Chaturthi, make your child the protagonist on an exciting adventure with Lord Ganesha in an illustrated book specially customised for your little one

The Mumbai-based platform that creates personalised books for all ages, celebrates the vibrant spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi . The illustrated book, catering to children aged eight to ten, makes the character based on the child’s name and likeness, befriending Ganesha, and embarking on an exciting journey across the city.

Imagine your kid walking the streets of Mumbai with Bappa, visiting pandals and enjoying an ice cream while listening to valuable stories about the beloved deity on the way. All these adventures and more can be found at Talered’s customised illustrated book titled Ganesha and I.

An illustration from the book

Co-authored by Gitanjali Chandrasekharan, founder of Talered, and Usha Venkatraman, an award-winning storyteller and founder of the Mumbai Storytellers Society, the book is an ode to Mumbai and its love for Ganeshotsav.

“From the child making the Ganpati idol at home, who eventually comes to life, sits on the table and eats modaks, to visiting Keshavji Naik Chawl and other pandals with their newfound friend and listening to the story of how Mushak became his vahan, the stories capture the essence of the festival and grandeur of the city’s celebrations,” shared Chandrasekharan.

Gitanjali Chandrasekharan and Avani Kumthekar

The visually appealing illustrations, created by Vaidehi Chavan and Avani Kumthekar, make the stories unique to each child.

“To draw the child’s character, we keep in mind details such as their favourite outfit, an item the child holds an attachment to and their hairstyle, making them an integral part of the personalisation,” shared Kumthekar, an illustrator and graphic designer.

To capture the excitement of the festival, the illustrations had bright colours, and a crayon, watercolour-like texture to mimic the drawings and imagination of a child. “We also drew upon our regional and childhood experiences, adding a personal touch to the artwork.” Kumthekar signs off.

Call 8591740152 (WhatsApp to place an order)