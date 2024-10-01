Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Navratri 2024 Get your garba glam on with this online shopping guide to stay trendy

Navratri 2024: Get your garba glam on with this online shopping guide to stay trendy

Updated on: 02 October,2024 09:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

With Navaratri here, we’ve curated the ultimate online shopping guide for chic and trending apparel that is bound to grab eyeballs

Navratri 2024: Get your garba glam on with this online shopping guide to stay trendy

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Navratri 2024: Get your garba glam on with this online shopping guide to stay trendy
x
00:00

Prints that pop


Pick from a wide range of cambric cotton, muslin, and silk fabrics that showcase vibrant prints like bandhej and gamthi, along with lace work. Some designs flaunt ancient painting prints, and exude tradition flair. These include semi-stitched and unstitched lehengas.
LOG ON TO @alleyesoverhere.store
COST Rs 1,999 onwards


Twirl and swirl


Crafted from cambric cotton and dolla silk, these lehengas featuring aari and gamthi work are embellished with mirror work, shells, and tassels. The 15m flared skirts and heavily embroidered dupattas let you twirl through the celebrations in style.
LOG ON TO @kalpanascreationsig
COST Rs 5,000 onwards

Heavy-duty style

This collection combines bold bandhej prints with lightweight fabrics, ensuring comfort and ease. The sets also feature a modern take on gamthi embroidery, complemented by shrugs for added comfort, and heavily embroidered ghagras with intricate tassel detailing. 
LOG ON TO @inayakhanshopping
COST Rs 7,000 onwards

Mix it, match it

Discover a collection of block-printed lehenga cholis, from indigo to traditional ajrakh designs. Featuring lightweight fabrics and delicate details, this collection blends style with comfort. Available as complete sets or individually for mix-and-match options, the collection suits different budgets. 
LOG ON TO @shopjashn.in
COST Rs 6,000 onwards per pair

Corset chic

This platform presents lehengas featuring resham work, sequins and simple borders. Their Banarasi silk lehenga coset showcases hand-stitched zari details. Each lehenga includes convenient zip pockets, while the versatile corset-style blouse can be repurposed as a chic crop top. 
LOG ON TO @toa_the_outfit_artisan
COST R7,999 onwards (per pair)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai navratri Lifestyle news fashion news fashion

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK