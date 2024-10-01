With Navaratri here, we’ve curated the ultimate online shopping guide for chic and trending apparel that is bound to grab eyeballs

Representation Pic

Navratri 2024: Get your garba glam on with this online shopping guide to stay trendy

Prints that pop

Pick from a wide range of cambric cotton, muslin, and silk fabrics that showcase vibrant prints like bandhej and gamthi, along with lace work. Some designs flaunt ancient painting prints, and exude tradition flair. These include semi-stitched and unstitched lehengas.

LOG ON TO @alleyesoverhere.store

COST Rs 1,999 onwards

Twirl and swirl

Crafted from cambric cotton and dolla silk, these lehengas featuring aari and gamthi work are embellished with mirror work, shells, and tassels. The 15m flared skirts and heavily embroidered dupattas let you twirl through the celebrations in style.

LOG ON TO @kalpanascreationsig

COST Rs 5,000 onwards

Heavy-duty style

This collection combines bold bandhej prints with lightweight fabrics, ensuring comfort and ease. The sets also feature a modern take on gamthi embroidery, complemented by shrugs for added comfort, and heavily embroidered ghagras with intricate tassel detailing.

LOG ON TO @inayakhanshopping

COST Rs 7,000 onwards

Mix it, match it

Discover a collection of block-printed lehenga cholis, from indigo to traditional ajrakh designs. Featuring lightweight fabrics and delicate details, this collection blends style with comfort. Available as complete sets or individually for mix-and-match options, the collection suits different budgets.

LOG ON TO @shopjashn.in

COST Rs 6,000 onwards per pair

Corset chic

This platform presents lehengas featuring resham work, sequins and simple borders. Their Banarasi silk lehenga coset showcases hand-stitched zari details. Each lehenga includes convenient zip pockets, while the versatile corset-style blouse can be repurposed as a chic crop top.

LOG ON TO @toa_the_outfit_artisan

COST R7,999 onwards (per pair)