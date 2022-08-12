Breaking News
World Elephant Day: Gentle giant artworks by these artists highlight the importance of conservation efforts

Updated on: 12 August,2022 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to encourage efforts for the protection of the pachyderm and its natural habitats. We’ve curated some cool haathi-inspired artworks by four artists that highlight the importance of this day

Driven to contribute her part for the welfare of animals, Belgaum-based paper artist, Meghana Sardesai, held a fundraiser where her quilled artwork of this elephant was auctioned at Rs 1,300. The proceeds were donated to two animal welfare non-profit organisations, and the print is currently up for sale.


Meghana Sardesai

Log on to @papercutkraft
Cost Rs 400 onwards


Rohan Sharad Dahotre

Calling attention to startling facts about the destruction of natural habitats, and the importance of respecting nature and wildlife through his art is Pune’s Rohan Sharad Dahotre, a wildlife illustrator.  “Each animal has its unique features, whether in colour, shape and texture that you can explore and portray through your art,” he notes. 

Rohan Sharad Dahotre

Log on to @rohandahotre or Rohan Dahotre on kultureshop.in
Cost Rs 900

Anju Panwar Rajesh

Surat-based international wildlife and bird artist, Anju Panwar Rajesh, maintains that art has the ability to draw people into its subject matter — in this case, nature — and create awareness about its preservation and conservation.

Anju Panwar Rajesh

Log on to @anju_pawar_rajesh or AnjuPanwarRajeshArt on etsy.com
Cost Rs 4,000 onwards

Richa Kedia

Freelance graphic designer, artist and wildlife illustrator Richa Kedia believes that nature has many stories to tell. “The more you know, the more you will want to know. And it will keep unravelling for you.” This is the reason Kedia keeps returning to nature in her artworks. 

Richa Kedia

Log on to @richa.kedia 
Cost Rs 4,000

