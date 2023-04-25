For GenZ entrepreneurs, this podcast is a go-to for business ideas and solutions

GenZers to Rise is a podcast that brings together young entrepreneurs who suggest ideas and solutions for starting a business

Vasilis Skarleas is the producer and host of Genzers to Rise; (right) Vasundhra Chowdhary is the founder of Inspire Dose. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Although innocuous, millennial and GenZers seem to like taking potshots at each other. But when it comes down to it, neither will deny that underneath this rivalry lies inspiration. GenZers are now readying themselves to hold the torch for the future. The podcast of this week highlights those who have already started to fill in the gaps the previous generations may have missed.

Genzers to Rise is a podcast by GenerationZ and for GenerationZ. It brings together young entrepreneurs who are aged between 20 and 24 years. They share their experiences with host and producer Vasilis Skarleas. In the hope to inspire others from the generation, they discuss their journeys, the resources required to start a business, how to find ideas, the shortcomings they faced, if any, and how to go about them.

Sometimes, they also reflect on current affairs that may have a direct impact on the generation like the emergence of Metaverse, and what it means for us. The writer’s favourite episode, a result of unapologetic bias towards her country, is Talking about Mental Health Issues with Indian entrepreneur Vasundhra Chaudhary. Chaudhary had started her own company, Inspire Dose, when she was only 16 years old. In this episode, the 20-year-old Chaudhary looks back at her journey and why she felt the need to start out as an entrepreneur at such a tender age. Up until a few years ago, mental health was not India’s favourite subject.

Chaudhary, who was a frequent victim of anxiety, had trouble opening up to her parents about it. She explains to the host how it was imperative for her, at that age, to find a group that could lend her a judgement-free ear. She decided to create that group for herself, and that is how her venture began. Tune in to the podcast to listen to her story, her challenges, and how at such a young age, she overcame it all. These episodes are made not only to inspire the youth but also to suggest ideas and solutions if they are keen to take up the role as entrepreneurs. Truly, age is just a number.

