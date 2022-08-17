Get hooked: A curated comedy show in Bandra will make up for your weekend plans

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 August,2022 10:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

This weekend, a Bandra venue will host its first curated comedy special with a line-up of aspiring and experienced comics

Aman Jotwani and Reuben Kaduskar


If you are looking to escape the dreariness of a rainy week, head to Bandra for laughs. The music hub of Adagio will be hosting its first curated weekend comedy session, Off The Hook, this Sunday. Viraj P, the curator, tells us, “It will feature six comics. Each will perform a 20-minute set rounding up for two hours of entertainment.”


The line-up includes names such as Reuben Kaduskar, Praveen Pandya, Bhavish Ailani, Aman Jotwani, Nathan Gomes and Akshay Dhanak. While the venue is known for its musical nights, Viraj hints that this might just be the beginning of a new trend for its patrons. “The entry is free for members, and we are open to hosting more comedy nights.” It looks like laughter is coming back to Chapel Road.

On: August 21; 5 pm onwards
At: Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 150


