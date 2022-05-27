Get thrifty

Head over to this thrift store to get your hands on an array of cool clothing at affordable rates

Staring at one’s closet and deciding on what to wear for your workday is a question even style divas are unable to solve on a daily basis. They say one can never have too many clothes, but what if we do? No matter what your situation is, Bombay Closet Cleanse’s thrift event might be the place to head to for a cool solution. Started during the pandemic by sisters Sana and Alfiya Khan, it is hosting its first-ever Swap or Sell session at their brick-and-mortar store in Bandra.

“We started our organisation with the objective of making circular fashion mainstream in India. We hope that people will get accustomed to the concept of thrifting, which will extend the life of clothing and keep it out of landfills. With so many unused clothes, we try to put them to good use and reduce the demand for new fast-fashioned ones,” shares Sana.

At the event, people can walk in with their old clothes and swap them with items available in the shop after they are evaluated by the team. Sana, who is professionally a dentist, shares, “We wished to do something in fashion but also wanted to support an important cause. It started with a small donation drive in my garage, and I had over 100 people at my doorstep the next day. That’s how I realised the need for a thrift store.”



(From left) Sana and Alfiya Khan

The store is modelled along the lines of walk-in thrifting spaces overseas. They run small pop-ups on a regular basis and hold a 100 per cent charity event every quarter. The store has collaborated with celebrities including Vir Das, Monica Dogra, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Malvika Sitlani, who have sold their closets to raise funds for causes that are close to their hearts. They also restore vintage items such as books, working typewriters, and cameras.

