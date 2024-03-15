Flat white makes it to Oxford English Dictionary: We share interesting nuances about the drink

With the humble flat white getting its flowers in a Google doodle, it is a reminder of a new addition to the lingo of the global coffee drinker. We speak to a brewer about the nuance of this new favourite, and a quick fix recipe to brew it at home

The Google Doodle for the flat white coffee. Pic Courtesy/Google.com

They might argue over it, the Kiwis and the Aussies, but the coffee from Down Under — flat white — has eked out a space among the Americanos, espressos and the lattes. So much so that Google put out a doodle on March 11 to commemorate its inclusion in the Oxford English Dictionary.

Served traditionally in a smaller ceramic cup with a higher ratio of milk to espresso, and less foam than the latte, the flat white is a stronger concoction, says Apoorv Agarwal, founder and brewer, The Simple Brew. The beverage has been in circulation since the late ’80s, adds Agarwal, saying, “Accessibility to coffee flavours and styles changed things. Until recently, Indians only knew about the flat white if they had travelled overseas or were seriously into exploring coffee.”

Flat white coffee

While it is similar to cappuccino, the flat white is a single or double espresso shot with steamed milk. The nomenclature comes from the absence of foam in the drink. Agarwal notes, “Since it is a stronger drink, you can taste the nature and flavour of the coffee bean better in a flat white than in a latte. With a latte, you can mask the taste even if it was a substandard bean or roast.” This makes it a choice for the experienced coffee drinker or someone willing to explore flavours. “The popular choice for Indians continues to be the latte or cappuccino,” he remarks.



Apoorv Agarwal

For the brewer, the availability of information and diversity of coffee in the market is the reason why it has grown popular. “We have known of the drink and its nature. But the availability has been an issue. Now, with access to information on beans, origins, and roasting techniques, people are more willing to explore these flavours with a flat white,” he points out. As for his personal taste, Agarwal prefers the latte. “If I am familiar with their brew and method, I would choose the flat white. But if I am in the mood to customise my drink — I add some caramel, or chocolate or vanilla — I would always choose the latte,” he concludes.

Flat white fix

If you have an espresso machine, get it to filter a double shot espresso. A flat white latte also depends on the type of milk you use. You do not want to foam your milk; simply steam it. The accepted ratio is 1:2 for coffee to milk. In case you are using a manual brewing equipment or an aeropress, you might not get the same consistency. So, you might want to use a stronger concentration with the same 1:2 ratio, to get the right flavour.

- Apoorv Agarwal