An interactive re-enactment of the Ramayana will make children a part of the narrative featuring puppets, effigies, and moral lessons

Puppeteer Sahba Bhandula in performance; (right) her handmade puppets

Listen to this article Immerse in this re-enactment of the Ramayana with your children in Powai x 00:00

Ramleela, the story of Rama, is re-enacted across India every year on Dussehra, upholding the country’s ages-old oral storytelling traditions. There are hundreds of versions of the Ramayana, with several different character arcs and plots. But at the centre of these diverse cultural takes on the epic are the unchanging, strong virtues of Lord Rama.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lord Rama stands for truth, courage, honesty, willpower, kindness and love,” shares Veena Manoj, co-founder of children’s edu-drama platform, Grooming Babies. “By retelling the story of Lord Rama to children every year on Dussehra, we introduce them to the rich Indian cultures and traditions, and teach them these essential virtues,” Manoj adds. This Friday, she will bring back her 11-year-old drama, Ramleela, to Powai, in time for Dussehra.

Her handmade puppets

“I founded Grooming Babies in 2012 along with two other mothers, Oindrila Purohit and Pratiksha Seth, who, like me, thought that children nowadays are growing up out of touch with Indian culture. To break the prevalent Westernised upbringing, we introduced our first edu-drama, Ramleela in 2013. Since then, we have staged over 250 shows across the country,” she reveals. The group’s other famous edu-dramas include I am Bhaarat, Luv Kush and Eidgah.

Ramleela is an interactive performance featuring handmade puppets by veteran puppeteer and actor Sahba Bhandula. “In this performance, children will become water, monkeys, trees, and mountains. This is done to involve them in the narrative. In the end, we present an effigy of Ravana, whose ten faces are made of balloons. We team up with Lord Rama to burst these balloons and mark the victory of good over evil, and spread positivity. We explain in detail why Dussehra is followed by Diwali, when Lord Rama returns home after his 14-year exile, and is crowned king of Ayodhya,” she explains.

Veena Manoj

On October 11, 4.30 pm onwards

At Kidzee Preschool and Daycare, Hiranandani Garden, Powai.

Log on to insider.in; @groomingbabies

Entry Rs 499 onwards