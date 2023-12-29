How this Mumbai-based AI artist created a Christmas-themed series set in Mumbai's slums

A city-based AI artist walks us through the intricate process behind crafting a captivating Christmas-themed series set in the slums of Mumbai

Varun Gupta onsite at a location that inspired his work. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Ever since their conception, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have been touted to take away jobs across sectors. If Malad-based AI artist Vipul Gupta’s artworks are any indication, the latest addition to the list might be a familiar face — Santa. Gupta’s next series, Meri Gully Christmas, is a reimagination of slumdwellers celebrating Christmas; centred around a rollercoaster that traverses slums, spreading joy among the inhabitants. The artist walks us through the lanes of JB Nagar in Andheri, and shares how the series came to life.

“The slums are a different world altogether,” Gupta comments as we walk towards the slum in the unforgiving afternoon heat of Mumbai. The moment we step inside, Gupta’s remark manifests itself, almost like an AI prompt. The bright sunlight surrenders to a thick shadow cast by the tightly crammed houses that envelope us. The artist shares that it was a work-related visit like this in 2018 that inspired his latest series. “I had just moved to the city from my hometown — Allahabad; I had heard fascinating things about the slums here. In order to find out for myself, I stepped out. My key takeaways from the visit were the stories and experiences that every individual I met there carried with them,” he adds.

(From left) Artworks from the series show an old couple, children, and an old man dressed as Santa Claus enjoying the ride; (extreme right) this piece shows a slum with an X’mas tree and the rollercoaster

Gupta reveals that the idea for a project like this has been brewing ever since the visit. “Festivities have always been portrayed through the lens of privilege. Carolling, gifting and festive spreads — these are all luxuries that the underprivileged can only dream of. I imagined how it would be if they came together to celebrate the way rich do. The idea of having a festive rollercoaster is a newer addition; all thanks to the avenues AI has opened,” the artist recalls, adding, “Technology has changed the game for artists like me. Today, I can transform ideas like these into a finished work within six hours.” When we ask about the hat that the artist has been pulling his works out of, he mentions Midjourney, an AI art generator.

(From left) The slums at JB Nagar, Andheri East

“The process was simple, I began with a detailed prompt describing the idea and the context behind it and the programme threw out a list of nearly 100 creations. After I picked out the best options, the next step was to tune the finer details manually. I usually find certain areas in these visuals that I wish looked different. I fix these using tools such as Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom.” As breezy as it sounds, Gupta suggests that the magic exists not in the hat, but the hand that wields the wand. “What AI cannot replicate is ideation. The artworks are my way of telling a story; the works follow a progression, much like how a writer plans his story. If you take a closer look at the series, you’ll notice that it reads like a visual story. No matter how technologically advanced art tools become, it cannot replace ideas that stem out of lived experiences; and most definitely, not from a city like ours,” the artist explains.

Between answering our questions about his artistic process, Gupta occasionally gazes into the distance, and we can almost see a thinking cap appear over his head. “I think I just got another idea,” he shares. Revealing what he has up his sleeve for the upcoming year, the artist shares that he plans to create a short film using AI tools to bring an idea close to his heart to life, adding, “What we see today is just the beginning of the AI revolution. I am waiting for an update that will allow me to create realistic moving images. It should be here by the end of next year. Keep an eye out for that,” he trails off, before disappearing into the maze of shanties, possibly in search of his next idea.

