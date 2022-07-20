An interactive play at MCubed Library discusses how humans exercise prejudice

An interactive play that will be performed this weekend questions and discusses the human tendency of exercising prejudice thoughtlessly

Moments from Baatein Bias Ki

The identification of unconscious bias, wherein people make decisions based on deep-seated blinkered ideas, is perhaps best done through revisiting conversations and personal judgments. Since self-assessment can be grossly shaded, an external reminder often works wonders. Baatein Bias Ki, a performance put together by Theatre for Tomorrow, intends to raise questions on some perfunctory but biased actions.

Founder of the theatre group and writer-director of the play, Yogesh Barot, shares with us, “Many think that biases only exist in the corporate world. That’s not true at all. It exists in our daily interactions, too. In this piece, bias will be introduced as a character that has been brought to a courtroom on specific charges. Using dialogue we achieve the resolution that prejudice can do nothing on its own; it’s channelised by humans.” Barot contextualises the plotline for his audiences by adding, “The idea is similar to how the Coronavirus only gets powerful when it is inside a human body.”

The format of the play follows the anybody-can-act module. “Anybody can act takes after its name. Here, we welcome someone from the audience to add to the play and come up with a conclusion. Actors on the stage don’t wear make-up and minimal lighting is used. Our objective is to break the wall between performers and the audience,” Barot explains. His team is particularly excited about acting in Bandra’s Maharashtra Mitra Mandal (MCubed) Library. Barot reckons that the environment has special significance for it is part of the city’s history. He feels it will add to the concept of the play as books and learning make us conscious, helping us fight off preconceived notions.

On July 24, 11 am at MCubed Library, Bandra West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 199