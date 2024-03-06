Michelangelo birth anniversary: Explore his intriguing life and impressive works

It’s Michelangelo’s birth anniversary today, so we’ve curated a list for readers to gauge his intriguing life and impressive works

The Sistine Chapel. Pics courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Essential Michelangelo: THIS book by Kirsten Bradbury looks at the life of the world-famous artist and his inspiring body of work; his impact on 16th-century Florence and how it became the epicentre for the art world makes for a riveting read. The book goes to great lengths to detail his exhaustive repository of art works, with particular focus on 120 examples of his pieces.

Michelangelo

Michelangelo and the Sistine Chapel: In this book, art historian Andrew Graham Dixon looks extensively at Michelangelo’s eponymous work in the Sistine Chapel and takes the reader through key moments, from the commissioning from Pope Julius II to the creation of this world-famous masterpiece. The book is packed with famous illustrations of this fresco.

Michelangelo for kids. His life and ideas with 21 activities: Simonetta Carr has crafted the world of the great Italian artist to open it up for young minds in the form of an interactive activity book. Kids will enjoy the immersive nature, that includes facts, anecdotal episodes and history aided by gorgeous illustrations.

The Divine Michelangelo: This documentary explores the man behind the genius. It dissects his mind, his insecurities and other issues from his personal life, all the way to how he became the toast of Rome and beyond. It is a probing chronicle that delves deep enough to throw up several questions with an attempt to also answer them.



The statue of David

Michelangelo – A Revolution in Art: In this documentary, the viewer will be introduced to the early life of the artist, as well as a showcase of his famous statues of David and the Pieta. Michelangelo – The Last Giant: Here’s one for those who prefer classic documentary filmmaking. Legendary film actor Peter Ustinov is the voice of Michelangelo in certain sections of this must-see.

Listen

Michelangelo and Leonardo in Florence: James Hall: The research professor at Southampton University offers an interesting take on the lives of the two iconic artists — Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci. In this episode, the scholar decodes the two masters at work, and balances out their impact on the art world from a larger perspective.

