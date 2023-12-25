Breaking News
Have yourself a merry Christmas

Updated on: 25 December,2023 02:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

Here’s a list of events to attend and keep up the festive cheer

Have yourself a merry Christmas

File pic

Festive grooves


Festive grooves


This Christmas party includes food, music, dancing and quite a bit of socialising. You can show up solo and still have a good time.
Till Today; 8 pm and 9 pm 
At Dorangos Café, Pali Hill, Bandra West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 299 (per head)


Living it up in the city

Living it up in the city

This weekender edition will host parties till X’mas night. With a great selection of food and live performances each day, the party promises to be a hit.
Till Today; 8 pm onwards
At The Finch, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East.
Log on to @thefinchindia
Cost Rs 399

Customise your gifts

Customise your gifts

This sewing experiential store will host a Christmas craft workshop where you can learn to make gifts for loved ones — from decorations for the home to gift bags, greeting cards and more.
Till Today; 11 am to 7 pm 
At The Hab, Road No 7, Khar-Bandra Linking Road, Khar West. 
Call 7777026367 
Cost On the basis of material selection

A look at bhistis

A look at bhistis

Socio documentary photographer, researcher and overall city chronicler Aslam Saiyad showcases his photo series called The Bioscope Show which goes through photographs of the last bhistis of Mumbai, at the AB Goregaokar English School.
On Today; 3 pm to 10 pm 
At AB Goregaokar English School, Aarey Road, Goregaon West.
Log on to @bombay_ka_shana
Call 9867403957 
COST Rs 20

Clickity cat

Clickity cat

The Cat Café Studio will celebrate your furry friend by hosting a Christmas and new year-themed photoshoot. Sounds like a purr-fect way to treasure your pet!
On December 29; 12 pm to 5 pm 
At Cat Café Studio, Versova, Andheri West.
Log on to @catcafestudio 
Cost Rs 500 onwards

Paint a snowy Christmas

Participants at a previous workshopParticipants at a previous workshop

Join this painting session titled Christmas is Here, guided by a professional artist. Relive the magic of the season through acrylic paint on a canvas.
On Today; 2 pm to 5 pm 
At Doolally Taproom, Thane. 
Log on to @godoolally 
Cost Rs 1,900 (includes art materials and refreshments)

