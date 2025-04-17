Breaking News
South Mumbai resident wins 40-year battle against city police
Mumbai: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde gets a feel of shaky wheels
Survey finds 45 per cent of Mumbai children are overweight
Mumbai: Housing society accused of dumping strays in Aarey colony, two pups dead
Mumbai: BMC to set up dedicated war room to monitor nullah desilting operations
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Here are seven interesting things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Here are seven interesting things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 17 April,2025 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Here are seven interesting things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Ryan Rickelton in action during a previous match. Pic Courtesy/MUMBAI INDIANS ON INSTAGRAM

Listen to this article
Here are seven interesting things to do in Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

Thursday
Catch a match


Cricket can only be truly enjoyed amidst friends. Pop in to Lower Parel for a live screening as Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league cricket game.
Time 7.30 pm 
AT Permit Room & Co., Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel. 
CALL 7208333535


Friday
Shake a leg


Pic Courtesy/YouTube
Pic Courtesy/YouTube

Trying to break out of the digital maze? Head down to Bandra to make new friends and add new moves to your life. Do not worry if you have two left feet, this one is for beginners only.   
TIME 8 pm
AT Dorangos, Pali Hill, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 100 onwards

Saturday
Let the kids create

Pic Courtesy/Nehru Science Centre
Pic Courtesy/Nehru Science Centre

Nurture a new generation of Neil Armstrongs and Sunita Williams by enrolling them in immersive vacation science workshops by the Nehru Science Centre.   
TILL June 4
TIME 11 am onwards 
AT Nehru Science Centre, Jijamata Nagar, Worli.  
CALL 2231059022 (to register)
ENTRY Rs 300 onwards 

Taste from Benares

Benares oysters; warm doda barfi treacle tart. Pic Courtesy/Benares
Benares oysters; warm doda barfi treacle tart. Pic Courtesy/Benares

It is not every day that a Michelin-starred restaurant does a city stopover. Join chef Sameer Taneja of Benares, London, as he drops in for a one-day pop-up at chef Shantanu Mehrotra’s Indian Accent to showcase their creative approach.

From their sour apple pani puri to Rajasthani gatte and warm doda barfi treacle tart, the event will highlight a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Drop in if you enjoy Indian cuisine.        
FROM April 19 and 20; 7 pm and 9.30 pm
AT Indian Accent, NMACC, Jio World Centre, BKC. 
CALL 2235251500 (for reservations)  
EMAIL reservations.mum@indianaccent.com
COST Rs 7,700 (per person)

Rap it up in style

Pic Courtesy/Nas on Instagram
Pic Courtesy/Nas on Instagram

Vibe with the best as American rapper Nas (below) joins Divine, Raftaar and King among others to hype up their The World Reunion charity concert. 
TIME 6.30 pm onwards AT NESCO Center, Hall 5, Goregaon East. 
LOG ON TO skillboxes.com 
COST Rs 1,499 onwards

Sunday
Gaze at the Masters

Satish Gujral, untitled. Pic Courtesy/Astaguru
Satish Gujral, untitled. Pic Courtesy/Astaguru

Attend this landmark exhibition, presented by auction house Astaguru, as it showcases works that trace the evolution of Indian modernism through the canvases of MF Husain and Krishen Khanna, among others.
TIME 11 am onwards
AT Nehru Centre, Worli. 
LOG ON TO showkeen.in (to register)

Make it a Malabar Hill morning

Hanging Gardens, Malabar Hill. FILE PIC
Hanging Gardens, Malabar Hill. FILE PIC

Join a morning walk through the Malabar Hill neighbourhood to discover the hidden natural heritage and beauty that belies the city’s reputation for chaos. 
TIME 8.30 am onwards 
MEETING POINT Kamla Nehru Park gate, Malabar Hill. 
CALL 9969798447 (to register) 
ENTRY Rs 700 (members); Rs 800 (non-members) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai guide weekend guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news culture news mumbai food

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK