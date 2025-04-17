If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Ryan Rickelton in action during a previous match. Pic Courtesy/MUMBAI INDIANS ON INSTAGRAM

Listen to this article Here are seven interesting things to do in Mumbai this weekend x 00:00

Thursday

Catch a match

ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket can only be truly enjoyed amidst friends. Pop in to Lower Parel for a live screening as Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league cricket game.

Time 7.30 pm

AT Permit Room & Co., Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL 7208333535

Friday

Shake a leg



Pic Courtesy/YouTube

Trying to break out of the digital maze? Head down to Bandra to make new friends and add new moves to your life. Do not worry if you have two left feet, this one is for beginners only.

TIME 8 pm

AT Dorangos, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 100 onwards

Saturday

Let the kids create



Pic Courtesy/Nehru Science Centre

Nurture a new generation of Neil Armstrongs and Sunita Williams by enrolling them in immersive vacation science workshops by the Nehru Science Centre.

TILL June 4

TIME 11 am onwards

AT Nehru Science Centre, Jijamata Nagar, Worli.

CALL 2231059022 (to register)

ENTRY Rs 300 onwards

Taste from Benares



Benares oysters; warm doda barfi treacle tart. Pic Courtesy/Benares

It is not every day that a Michelin-starred restaurant does a city stopover. Join chef Sameer Taneja of Benares, London, as he drops in for a one-day pop-up at chef Shantanu Mehrotra’s Indian Accent to showcase their creative approach.

From their sour apple pani puri to Rajasthani gatte and warm doda barfi treacle tart, the event will highlight a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Drop in if you enjoy Indian cuisine.

FROM April 19 and 20; 7 pm and 9.30 pm

AT Indian Accent, NMACC, Jio World Centre, BKC.

CALL 2235251500 (for reservations)

EMAIL reservations.mum@indianaccent.com

COST Rs 7,700 (per person)

Rap it up in style



Pic Courtesy/Nas on Instagram

Vibe with the best as American rapper Nas (below) joins Divine, Raftaar and King among others to hype up their The World Reunion charity concert.

TIME 6.30 pm onwards AT NESCO Center, Hall 5, Goregaon East.

LOG ON TO skillboxes.com

COST Rs 1,499 onwards

Sunday

Gaze at the Masters



Satish Gujral, untitled. Pic Courtesy/Astaguru

Attend this landmark exhibition, presented by auction house Astaguru, as it showcases works that trace the evolution of Indian modernism through the canvases of MF Husain and Krishen Khanna, among others.

TIME 11 am onwards

AT Nehru Centre, Worli.

LOG ON TO showkeen.in (to register)

Make it a Malabar Hill morning



Hanging Gardens, Malabar Hill. FILE PIC

Join a morning walk through the Malabar Hill neighbourhood to discover the hidden natural heritage and beauty that belies the city’s reputation for chaos.

TIME 8.30 am onwards

MEETING POINT Kamla Nehru Park gate, Malabar Hill.

CALL 9969798447 (to register)

ENTRY Rs 700 (members); Rs 800 (non-members)