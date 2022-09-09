Breaking News
High desk on high ground: Can a standing work desk help one with their posture?

Updated on: 09 September,2022 09:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

With the standing work desk becoming popular, experts decode how it can help your posture

Representative Image


Relieve back pain and more


A standing desk might be a great way to relieve stiffness and pressure zones that occur while sitting; however, it’s critical that you alternate between standing and sitting often, advises Dr Pooja Mehta, osteopath, sports physiotherapist and founder, Physio Hub in Malad West.

Standing desk from Ikea
Standing desk from Ikea


Commenting on the emerging trend, she recommends 20 minutes of sitting and 10 minutes of standing. In addition to promoting one’s mobility, better posture, and relieving back pain and tightened neck muscles, Dr Mehta, who carries out patient consultation while standing, adds, “Alternate standing and sitting will also help you be more alert and elevate your mood since sitting might make you feel lethargic.”

Dr Pooja Mehta
Dr Pooja Mehta

Standing desks can also benefit home chefs, teachers and other professionals who carry out work on a platform at an incorrect height, Dr Mehta points out. Her pro tips include using a timer to remind you to switch desks and standing on anti-fatigue mats and wearing comfortable shoes.

Get into position

Speaking about correct posture, Dr Concesao D’Costa-Colaso, founder, Physiofit Physiotherapy Clinic in Vasai, shares pointers to keep in mind when adjusting your desk: Ensure your screen is at eye level, your elbows are supported at a right angle and your shoulders are relaxed.

Dr Adnan Badr and Dr Concesao D’costa-Colaso
Dr Adnan Badr and Dr Concesao D’costa-Colaso

Add a laptop or screen stand to get the right height. While sitting, don’t slouch to avoid affected breathing patterns and a decrease in lung capacity. Adding to this, Dr Adnan Badr, a sports physiotherapist, suggests a 20-20-20 solution where every 20 minutes, you walk 20 feet for 20 seconds. “While standing, wear shoes with proper arch support and cushioning, keep a one-foot distance between your feet so the weight is distributed on both feet, and occasionally shift your weight on either foot. Don’t lock your knees to avoid strain.”

Case study

Aditya Athalye, an independent consultant in functional programming, has been using standing desks since 2010 to achieve an ergonomically-sound position while working. Whether at home or at work, he switches from cartons and books supporting his computer monitor to using a high chair for his non-adjustable high desk. Highlighting the ills of being in a static position for long hours, Athalye says, “You must move around, do forward bends, and stretch. I don’t have water at my desk which forces me to walk to the kitchen when I’m thirsty.”

Shop here

Screen mount by Home Canvas
Screen mount by Home Canvas

Electric adjustable desk with a monitor shelf
Log on to: jin.net.in
Cost: Rs 30,500

Bekant, adjustable desk
Log on to: ikea.com/in
Cost: Rs 42,900

Wall mounted table
Log on to: urbanladder.com
Cost: Rs 2,399

Ergonomers
Log on to: flipkart.com
Cost: Rs 21,499

Regime computer armrest for standing and sitting desks
Log on to: flipkart.com
Cost: Rs 600

Portable adjustable mount
Log on to: amazon.in
Cost: Rs 10,995

