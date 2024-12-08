Vir Das’s look at the recent International Emmys epitomises the modern Indian male aesthetic, in terms of formal wear. A menswear designer shares how you too can grab eyeballs

Vir Das at the International Emmy Awards. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Although he describes himself as ‘knowing nothing about fashion’ on his Instagram page, Vir Das’s look at the recent International Emmy Awards was as hotly discussed as his history-making turn as the host for the prestigious event. Das, who conducted a nation-wide hunt for fresh talent to design his look, picked Delhi-based Shubhangi Bajpai from more than 4,000 entries. The winning outfit was a suit that comprised a crisp single-button tailored jacket and pleated lungi-inspired pants (made in fine wool suiting). Das accessorised with a modern cummerbund, which had a button closure, and a minimal emerald necklace.

According to fashion designer Sanjana Bubber, while Das’s ensemble may have seemed relatively simpler, it was neither lacking in impact or style. “The garment paid homage to the modern Indian — one who is mindful of his/her roots and is also well-travelled, has ample exposure to global trends and will not compromise on his/her personal aesthetic identity,” she notes. Indeed, the outfit included several hat-tips to India, from chikankari embroidery to fabrics sourced from destinations as disparate as Gujarat, Hyderabad and Mumbai. This combination of the eclectic and the deeply personal is one of 2025’s biggest trend alerts, Bubber adds.

The deep plum kurta like Arjun Kapoor’s can be perfect evening attire; Shah Rukh Khan sports a beige bandhgala; Vicky Kaushal in a grey tailored suit; Aditya Roy Kapur aces the look with a tone-on-tone embroidered piece

Make it yours

“In the current Indian landscape, fashion is becoming deeply personal, with expressionism at the forefront. The modern Indian man is eager to showcase his unique personality, in the form of experimental and bold fashion choices, all of which are underpinned by a strong narrative. Vir Das is a great example of this,” says Bubber. She points out that Das typically gravitates towards black and silhouettes that are typically Western but also pay homage to his cultural roots. This, she says, is apparent in his look for the Emmys — the clean lines of the tuxedo exude understated and quiet confidence, which perfectly mirrors his personality. Das also wore a green gemstone, which celebrates Indian crafts as well as the green tie Das wore to school. Instead of formal footwear, Das broke the mould by pairing his suit with sneakers that added an edgy and casual air; perhaps, reflecting the rebellious nature of his brand of comedy.

Bubber suggests customising your pieces with a touch of this style of personalisation. “Accessories are a great way to add individual touches. Instead of wearing a necklace because you’re meant to, pick a customised pocket square, bowtie or silk stole that has a unique motif. Another way to incorporate your heritage is with an heirloom jewellery accent, such as a brooch,” she explains.

Sanjana Bubber

Understated but statement-making

When it comes to menswear, there is a noticeable shift towards tailored and understated pieces, which exude sophistication while being wearable and versatile, says Bubber. She explains that the emphasis on sustainability has compelled consumers to consciously choose pieces that are repeatable. And so, it follows that garments that are subtle and have a modern twist are in higher demand. “The contemporary aesthetic is one of balance, of combining sleeker silhouettes [including geometric and asymmetrical patterns] with traditional elements. Many men are also favouring more classic styles, which can be worn and re-worn in multiple ways,” she says.

Men are now favouring slimmer fits and shorter lengths, with pieces such as tailored bandhgalas, achkans and sherwanis with contemporary cuts finding favour. Geometric surface embroidery is replacing very heavy pieces, just as tone-on-tone thread work, as well as cutdana and pearl embroidery are replacing abla embroidery and mirror work.

For accessories, she suggests highlighting one or two focal aspects instead of going overboard with a variety of pieces. If your garment is bold and vibrant, she suggests opting for sleek accessories. For instance, a bandhgala that has a French cuff can be worn with sleek cufflinks, while a cream-on-cream sherwani can be accessorised with a pearl necklace.

Details matter

Whether dressing for festivals or more officious formal events, Bubber suggests paying attention to the fabric: Luxe fabrics that highlight comfort will score you style points over heavier and bulkier counterparts. “Lightweight luxurious fabrics such as silk blends, raw silk, linen blends, cotton-silk, velvet, crepe wool and Indian jacquards are practical, breathable and yet elegant. Opt for self-woven designs, or self-on-self motifs that are either printed or embroidered. In terms of colours, earthy and pastel tones are more in vogue as compared to very bright or shocking hues — while taupe, sage green, beige and grey work well for day and evening events, if you prefer a royal look, shades like sapphire blue, deep plum, rich wine and classic black are always in style. You could also accentuate business suits with delicate Indian touches,” Bubber shares. A dark grey slim-fit suit can be dressed up with an embroidered collar or cuff detail. Regardless of whether you prefer a slim, semi or loose fit, ensure your garments are tailored to suit your body type. Finally, your prints and embroidery should be in proportion to your body shape and type for your look to leave a lasting impression, she suggests.