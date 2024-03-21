Breaking News
Hindustani meets heavy metal Mumbai band Astrit release debut single Amrit
Hindustani meets heavy metal: Mumbai band Astrit release debut single 'Amrit'

Updated on: 22 March,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

With their traditional Indian sounds and a metalhead music education, city-based band Astrit seeks to bridge dichotomies with their single, Amrit

Hindustani meets heavy metal: Mumbai band Astrit release debut single 'Amrit'

Chiranjiv Rajan

How does one balance a working-class lifestyle with the hardcore passion of a metalhead? Thirty-two-year-old management consultant Chiranjiv Rajan has been doing that for most of his life. The vocalist for the Mumbai-based band, Astrit, is now riding high on the latest release of the band’s debut single Amrit, that banks on a deep philosophy of nature and a hard rock soundscape interspersed with traditional instruments.


“Shamik [Debnath] and Varchas [Sinha] were part of the band first, and were looking for a vocalist. We teamed up early in June last year,” shares Rajan. It was natural that the band veered towards the metal genre, but with a difference. “We call it heavy Hindustani music. More importantly, we want to focus on what we are saying in a way that it resonates with listeners,” the vocalist adds.


Drummer and lyricist Varchas Sinha; guitarist Shamik Debnath
Drummer and lyricist Varchas Sinha; guitarist Shamik Debnath 


The result is Amrit, a vibrant metalcore track with Hindi lyrics. The surprise element is the quiet undertone of the strains of sarangi by Sandeep Mishra. “The sarangi was another effort to create a unique sound. We wanted to bring in elements from the classical side, too. It offered a nice fusion with the heaviness of the metal soundscape,” the Goregaon resident notes.

While Rajan’s vocals play a key role, it is the lyrics (by Sinha) that stand out. The tale of water finds expression through a unique soundscape. “We live in Mumbai, a city surrounded by water on all sides. As we travel for work, it is tough to not notice the apathy towards water and its pollution. Varchas came up with the perfect lines,” Rajan reveals.

With four more tracks to follow — starting with the next release in April — Rajan remarks, “We want to select themes and topics that speak to a larger audience. We do not want to box ourselves into a genre.”

Log on to: Amrit by Astrit on Spotify; YouTube

